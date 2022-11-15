After Attack on Titan: Season 4 Part 2that’s it Dynit continue to honor the announcements of the Lucca Comics & Games 2022 making available on Amazon Prime Videos the anime series Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhoodwhich to the delight of the spectators will this time also be able to enjoy the final episode dubbed in Italian.

This anime series originally debuted on Japanese broadcasters in 2009 and concluded in 2010, totaling 64 episodes, with the same Dynit which then took her to Italy where she also enjoyed a television pass on MTV. Until today, however, the final episode of the series had remained out of the Italian dubbing, which fortunately this time was dubbed and finally made available.

The brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric are two young alchemists. Determined to find a way to regain their original bodies, they will be forced to test their bond and their desires over and over again, learning about new alchemical processes and coming into contact with mysterious characters determined to pursue their interests with any means possible.

Source: Dynit