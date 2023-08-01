Dynit announced the arrival of the collector’s box FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST BROTHERHOOD – Gate Of Truthcoming next November. Inside is included the entire animated series of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood in DVD and for the first time in Blu-ray in high definition.

Also, they will be included the last unreleased episode with a new Italian dub, the reproduction of the philosopher’s stonea art book of 24 pages, a booklets illustrated 64 pages, 2 commemorative coinsa posters, 3 card and more. It will be possible to book the box until next time August 11thall the details below.

FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST BROTHERHOOD – Gate Of Truth CONTAINS 8 blu-rays + 10 dvds (EPISODES 01~64) For the first time in high definition, the definitive edition of a great timeless work

Order closing: 11 August 2023 (ATTENTION: the print run will be calibrated on the basis of the orders received, we therefore recommend that you hurry up with your reservation) Alchemy is the science of understanding, decomposing and recomposing the structure of matter. However it is not an omnipotent art. It is impossible to create something out of nothing. If you want to get something, you have to offer something else of equal value in return. This is the basis of Alchemy and is called Equivalent Exchange. Alchemy is bound by a single taboo: human transmutation. The Elric brothers violated this taboo by trying to resurrect their mother, and they paid dearly for it. LIMITED EDITION WITH CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY LIMITED EDITION BOX CONTAINING: 8 Blu-ray digistack with the entire series + the last unedited episode with new Italian dubbing. High definition video remastered

Digistack of 10 DVDs with the entire series + the last unedited episode with new Italian dubbing.

24 page graphic art book

Alchemist’s log – illustrated booklet of 64 pages

Reproduction of the philosopher’s stone

2 commemorative coins

Poster – the map of Amestris

3 special character cards

4 oavs – special episodes

4Koma Theaters (Hagaren Short Skit)

Head and tail theme songs without credits

Source: Dynit