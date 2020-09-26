The met on Saturday evening FC Schalke 04 and the SV Werder Bremen to the supposed top game of the second game day. Both teams started with the weak performances of the previous season and wanted to present a better picture – one team succeeded.
Gates: 0: 1 filling mug (22nd), 0: 2 filling mug (37th), 0: 3 filling mug (60th / penalty kick), 1: 3 Uth (90th + 2)
After the 0: 8 in Munich, Schalke’s coach Wagner brought Mascarell, Raman and Boujellab into the starting line-up for Serdar, Matondo and Harit in front of empty stands in the Veltins Arena. Bremen started after the 1: 4 against Hertha Veljkovic, Mbom and Füllkrug for Selke, Moisander and Chong.
Bremen got into the game better and had the first real chance through Sargent after ten minutes, but after a loss of the ball by Stambouli, the American did not hit the ball properly. As a result, however, the encounter took on the shape that was previously feared.
Both teams fought a duel characterized by fear and uncertainty, with the Bremen team making the better impression. In the 22nd minute, the Hanseatic League was rewarded for the little more self-confidence when Füllkrug took the lead for Werder after a corner. Sargent had extended to his colleague with his head, Uth picked up standing on the goal line and complaining about the offside.
The Schalke fans were already programmed for the relegation battle:
Six minutes later, Füllkrug had another chance, but he skipped his degree after a counterattack. Bremen continued to put pressure on and used each of Schalke’s many ball losses for a single-minded attack. Schalke’s central defender Kabak was lucky that his spitting right next to Augustinsson, who was lying on the ground, was not punished – this scene may have an aftermath for the Turk.
Before the break, Füllkrug tied up his double when he was allowed to head all alone in front of the ferryman after a free kick (37th). The Bremen fans knew how to classify the doubled lead:
Raman had a chance for Schalke in the 42nd minute when he set a header on the Bremen box, which Pavlenka was able to fend off to the side. Nothing more happened in the first round, Bremen went into the break with a deserved 2-0 lead. The Schalke supporters took refuge in the irony:
For the second round, David Wagner changed twice. Sané replaced Stambouli and newcomer Ibisevic came on for Raman. It was also the Bosnian who had the first real big chance for an improved Schalke when he headed the ball past the left after a cross from Paciencia in the 53rd minute. Soon after, Boujellab had the next big chance to connect, but he deflected his shot from the edge of the box.
The missed opportunities immediately took revenge when Bremen appeared briefly in the Schalke penalty area and immediately received a penalty. Kabak had encountered Füllkrug – an optional decision. The fouled turned into a three-pack (60th) – the Schalke certainly showed in the addition:
About ten minutes later, the three-time goalscorer of the evening had done his job, Selke came into the game for him. At Schalke, after the initial urge phase, sadness was back in fashion, who would blame them.
As before, the Bremen team simply left the ball to the hosts, who didn’t know what to do with it. Instead, Sargent would have made it almost 4-0 in the 78th minute, but Fährmann was great. Five minutes before the end, Kabak had finished work early when he saw yellow-red after a tactical foul.
Ten Schalke players could of course no longer prevent the defeat – even if Uth was able to achieve the 1: 3 with the final whistle. So the Wagner era should end without a win after the 18th game in a row. Bremen, on the other hand, was able to rehabilitate itself for the opening defeat, even if the opponent was factually classified today.
