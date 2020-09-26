Both teams fought a duel characterized by fear and uncertainty, with the Bremen team making the better impression. In the 22nd minute, the Hanseatic League was rewarded for the little more self-confidence when Füllkrug took the lead for Werder after a corner. Sargent had extended to his colleague with his head, Uth picked up standing on the goal line and complaining about the offside.

Before the break, Füllkrug tied up his double when he was allowed to head all alone in front of the ferryman after a free kick (37th). The Bremen fans knew how to classify the doubled lead:

The missed opportunities immediately took revenge when Bremen appeared briefly in the Schalke penalty area and immediately received a penalty. Kabak had encountered Füllkrug – an optional decision. The fouled turned into a three-pack (60th) – the Schalke certainly showed in the addition:

As before, the Bremen team simply left the ball to the hosts, who didn’t know what to do with it. Instead, Sargent would have made it almost 4-0 in the 78th minute, but Fährmann was great. Five minutes before the end, Kabak had finished work early when he saw yellow-red after a tactical foul.