Berlin (dpa)

Rudi Fuller, director of the German Football Association, believes that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer still has a future with the “machines” team and Bayern Munich, despite his recent controversial press interview.

“Of course he is the captain of the national team, even if there is a lot of discussion now,” Fuller told Sky.

“Both sides made mistakes, but it is not a mistake that cannot be corrected,” he added.

Fuller indicated that he believes that matters can be settled between the two parties, by simply sitting together and talking to each other.

“I am optimistic that things will go well again between the two parties,” he said.

Fuller assumed the position of director of the German Football Association after the departure of Oliver Bierhoff, after the “machines” were eliminated from the group stage of the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Neuer, who is out of action until the end of the season due to a broken leg, criticized the club during an interview with the newspaper “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and the “The Athletic” news website, due to the dismissal of Tony Tabalovic, who coached Neuer in Bayern since joining the team in 2011, and is considered a close friend of his.

“It was a shock to me,” Neuer said. He added, “We want to be different, to be like family in Bayern Munich, but something happened that I had not witnessed before here, and he described the club’s decision as a (mystery).”

These statements came after difficult weeks that Noir went through, as he received the shock of leaving the German national team from the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, then he suffered a broken leg while skiing during the vacation period, which sparked criticism against him, and then came the decision to dismiss Tabalovic, then Signing Swiss goalkeeper Jan Somer, who is not expected to play the role of second goalkeeper after Neuer’s return.