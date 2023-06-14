Warsaw (dpa)

Rudi Fuller, director of the German national football team, confirmed that Hansi Flick, coach of the team, still enjoys the confidence of the German Federation, despite the failure to achieve the desired results with the national team in the recent period.

When Fuller was asked whether Flick would continue in his position, he replied categorically, saying: “Yes, of course,” in statements he made this morning to the radio station “Heat Radio” in the German state of Hesse.

He added, “Flick is a first-class coach who does everything to restore enthusiasm for the German national team.”

The German national team tied with its Ukrainian counterpart 3-3 in a friendly yesterday, “Monday”, to be the tenth match without a win during the last 14 matches of the German national team.

Fuller, 63, said that the criticism leveled at the coach “is part of our job… It must be dealt with seriously, of course, but we should not overestimate it.”

Flick still bears the pressure resulting from the German national team’s exit from the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, which was held in Qatar.

Fuller added, “Flick has shown before with the German national team, as well as with Bayern Munich, what a wonderful coach he is. Every day he thinks about how to develop some things, and he will do.”

The German national team will play another friendly match against its Polish counterpart the day after tomorrow, Friday, in Warsaw, and then meet its Colombian counterpart in Gelsenkirchen next Tuesday.

The German national team does not compete in the qualifiers for the European Nations Cup (Euro 2024), as it qualified directly for the finals as the representative of the host country, and is preparing for the tournament through friendly matches.