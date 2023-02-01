Berlin (dpa)

Rudi Voller, the new director of the German national football team in the German Football Association, expressed his great confidence in the team, indicating that he did not see much difference between him and the Argentine national team, which was crowned world champion.

Fuller, one of the stars of the German national team that won the 1990 World Cup in Italy, said in statements published by the newspaper “Kölner Stadttensiger” today: “After all, we still have a good team, other than Lionel Messi, the prominent player, no one can tell me that the national team The Argentine is better than our team.

Fuller assumed the position of director of the German national team in the federation, succeeding Oliver Bierhoff, after the team’s exit from the first round (group stage) of the 2022 World Cup, which the Argentine national team crowned its title.

Fuller asked the Bundesliga clubs to support the national team in preparation for the upcoming European Nations Cup, Euro 2022.

Fuller said, “The national team is the most important team we have, and the players who are called up in every friendly match have to perform as if it were a qualifying match.”