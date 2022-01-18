UCAM does not want to do too many tests in this winter market and that is why it is betting on soccer players with many flight hours in Second B. Hence the choice of Tekio, Rubén Mesa, Raúl Palma and now Francesc Fullana, a new university midfielder and soccer player from 32 years old, which adds 342 games and 45 goals in what was the third step of Spanish football.

HIS CAREER Personal:

Born in Montuiri (Balearic Islands), 32 years ago. He is an attacking midfielder.

Equipment:

Sporting Mahonés, Baleares, Constancia, Llagostera, Ponferradina and Nástic.

Achievements:

368 games between Second, Second B, First RFEF and Cup, categories in which he scored 45 goals. He went up to Segunda with Llagostera in 2014.

The new UCAM midfielder is an old rocker from Segunda B who failed to break through in Segunda, a category in which he only played seven games in Ponferradina. This campaign, at the Nástic de Tarragona of the First RFEF, he had fifteen games and 1,067 minutes, although he was not an essential player. Fullana is a player with a goal and can develop in other attack positions. A position that he will share with Moyita, the other midfielder with an offensive profile. Fullana lived the best moments of his career at Atlético Baleares, between 2014 and 2019.

Three more signings



The UCAM will make three more moves; a senior goalkeeper given the departure of Unai Agirre in search of minutes, a central defender and also a winger. The two footballers with the most numbers to come out, in addition to the Basque goalkeeper, are the midfielder Tropi and also Santi Jara, who has just overcome an injury. UCAM is also waiting for Isi Ros, whom Sabadell and Murcia want.