There are many videos that have been shared on social networks of the fight that occurred at the end of the semi-final between the Colombia and Uruguay national teamson July 10th.

According to the criteria of

However, some footage is emerging in which the scene can be seen in more detail. confrontation occurred at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. A side angle clearly showed what happened.

As can be seen in the images, the work had already begun. fight among the locals. However, the video shows the exact moment when the Uruguayan national team players went up to the stands.

Charlotte (United States), 10/07/2024.- Fans scuffle after the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024. EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Photo:EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Share

As the players were going up, the fans continued to fight. The first to be seen was the number 16 of the Uruguayan national team, who, in the midst of his anger, spoke to the fans who were fighting.

However, In the background you can see when a Colombian fan started hitting a member of the staff.. Then a bottle flew through the air and a ‘pitched battle’ broke out.

Mathias Olivera sent some slaps and members of the coaching staff shouted angrily to stop the situation.

Minutes later, you see when Darwin Nunez He climbs into the stands with a black skeleton. The player was already upset, but the discomfort increased when the Colombian fans started throwing drinks.

The fight spreads to the stands and Uruguay’s coaching staff takes out the players one by one.

As stated before, the Uruguayan staff that was sitting in that section harassed Colombia fans. Then once the game was over they started throwing drinks which happened to land on families. Fans never hit on anybody until Uruguayans started throwing punches. #CopaAmerica2024 #Colombia pic.twitter.com/eDsrXubuBa — QC Javi (@qc_javi) July 11, 2024

Statement by José María Giménez, captain of the Uruguayan national team



He soccer player He explained that the confrontation began because the fans were allegedly causing a stampede that had put “their families in danger.”

“We had to get into the grandstand “We had to take our loved ones out, with little babies and newborns. It was a complete disaster. There wasn’t a single policeman, they came after half an hour. It was a complete disaster and we were there defending our own,” Giménez said in a televised statement after the semi-final.

He added: “I hope that those who are organizing this are a little more careful with the families, with the people and with the surroundings of the stadiums, because this is a disaster, because the same thing happens at every game,” he said.

Jose Maria Gimenez, after the fight against the Colombian crowd Photo:Screenshots Share

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News EL TIEMPO

More news