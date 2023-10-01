A video has been published from Yevgeny Prigozhin’s last trip to Africa

A video from the latest trip to Africa by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has appeared online. Shared footage Telegram– channel “Prigozhin’s Cap”.

The video clearly shows the key commander of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Dmitry Utkin with the call sign Ninth. He was with Prigozhin in a business jet that crashed in the Tver region. Also in the video is the current commander of the Wagner, Hero of Russia, DPR and LPR Anton Elizarov with the call sign Lotus.

Moments of conversations between Prigozhin and PMC fighter Boris “Zombie” were also captured. For example, Prigozhin suggests making fun of Boris and telling him that he dreamed about his business trip to the combat zone in Ukraine (specifically to Bakhmut).

The first part of the video, in which Prigozhin talks about the situation in Africa and the work of the Wagner PMC there, appeared online earlier. “[ЧВК] makes Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa freer,” Prigozhin says in the video. Then footage is published of Prigozhin, Utkin and PMC fighters flying on an airplane.

On board, Prigozhin ate and washed himself using a water bottle. Later, footage is shown from a meeting between Prigozhin and Utkin with PMC commanders. They talk about plans; a map of military operations is captured in the frame. The commanders’ faces are blurred. Then Prigozhin’s address to those who want to discuss his liquidation, recorded in August, is shown, where the businessman claims that everything is fine with him.

Prigozhin also showed his helicopter, which he bought about 10 years ago for traveling to meetings in Moscow. Now the helicopter has been modified and a machine gun has been installed on it, in order, as Prigozhin put it, to “chase the bandits.” In addition, the video contains footage of Prigozhin communicating with local residents, including a businessman distributing black bags to them – most likely, these are humanitarian supplies.

On September 30, it became known that a monument was erected at the site of the crash of Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin’s jet in the Tver region – a stone appeared there. Attached to it is a sign with the inscription “PMC Wagner, courage, homeland, justice, honor, blood.” Who exactly erected the monument at this place is not specified. In addition, next to the stone stands a black flag with a skull design. The photo shows that flowers have already been laid at the site.