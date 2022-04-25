Morelia, Michoacán.- There are 74 thousand students from Michoacán, from 833 basic level institutions in Michoacán, are part of the reactivation of the educational model of «Full Time Schools», which will receive food and remain on campus during extended hours.

Beneficiaries of this model will have hot breakfasts and mealsin addition to extracurricular activities that allow strengthening training in the classroom, since the opening hours of the Full-Time Schools are until 4:00 p.m..

The start was made with the visit of the Governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, to the “José Ma. Morelos y Pavón” Elementary School, where he participated as a witness of honor in the signing of the collaboration agreement between the Secretary of Education of the State ( SEE) and the DIF Michoacán System, for the implementation and operation of said program. The president reiterated his government’s commitment so that girls and boys have what they need to have a quality education.

Read more: Micheladas of 500 pesos in Janitzio, Michoacán

Ramírez Bedolla added that the Government of Michoacán will take care that the salaries of the teachers who work with this model, have their income on time in line with their work for the comprehensive education of their students.

The Secretary of Education in the state, Yarabí Ávila González, endorsed that from the dependency she will continue coordinating actions so that girls and boys have what they need for a decent education, based on respect for their rights.

For her part, the honorary president of the state DIF, Grisel Tello Pimentel, acknowledged the support of the parents and called on them to stay close to the institutions for the well-being of their daughters and sons.

Read more: Government of Michoacán will not give in to blackmail from normalistas

Finally, the director of the primary school, Daniel García Rodríguez, assured that in joint work with the State, it will be possible to overcome infrastructure and learning barriers in the institution where they are enrolled. 305 students.