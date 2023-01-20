The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that national employees working in ministries and federal government agencies, who will be selected to join the “National Defense” course for the new academic year (2023-2024), will receive “full time” throughout the study period of up to 10 months, Provided that they are awarded a “Master’s” degree in strategic studies after successfully completing the course. The authority indicated that the course, which comes within the framework of joint cooperation with the National Defense College, aims to prepare and qualify military and civilian leaders and raise their capabilities to identify and assess national, regional and international security challenges, and to understand the foundations and requirements for managing and employing state resources in order to protect national interests.

The Authority praised the commitment of the employers to nominate qualified employees, who occupy the first job grades and above, to join the course, given its importance to hone the employees’ skills and develop their knowledge of strategic and national issues and aspects related to national security, and the concepts of strategic leadership, explaining that there are seven conditions for the enrollment of employees Governmental agencies for the national defense course, including that the candidate be a citizen of the state, be a first-class employee or higher, or equivalent, have a bachelor’s degree (recognized by the competent authority within the state), and that the age of the candidate is not less than 30 years And not more than 55 years old, have an IELTS certificate with a score of “6” or higher, or its equivalent, passing the interview is a prerequisite, knowing that the interview is in English, accepting full-time study throughout the study period of up to 10 months.

The Authority confirmed that the nominated employees will undergo an evaluation process, personal interviews and placement tests, in February, by representatives of the National Defense College, in the light of which the college will approve the final list of candidates.

The National Defense College is one of the world’s leading academies in the development of strategic thinking, as it is an essential source for strategic and security studies. national interests.

5 goals

The National Defense College has identified five main objectives for its academic programs and courses, including “studying and analyzing the concept of national security and its strategic dimensions by assessing its current and future challenges,” “highlighting the importance of national and defense resources,” and “their role in serving the national strategy and national security issues.” And “unifying the concepts of the military and civilians” and “developing strategic and security thinking and the requirements of decision-making.”

The college also aims to develop the capabilities of leaders in research, analysis, criticism, evaluation, and dialogue skills within an interactive educational and research environment, to enable them to formulate national policies and strategic decision-making on national issues, and finally, to apply the highest academic standards by attracting the best educational and experienced talents. In the fields of national defense, noting that it implements its objectives through cooperation with universities, local, regional and international research centers, and launching strategic partnerships with distinguished research and scientific institutions.