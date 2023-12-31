Home page politics

As of today, Belgium holds the EU Council Presidency. © Eric Lalmand/BELGA/dpa

Every six months, a different country takes over the presidency and thus has an important role in negotiations in the EU. Now it's Belgium's turn. Upcoming elections are likely to be particularly challenging.

Brussels – Belgium took over the EU Council Presidency at the turn of the year. The country will therefore play an important mediating role in the European Union over the next six months. In addition to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the associated difficult discussions among EU countries, two elections scheduled for June are likely to be particularly challenging: In addition to the election to the European Parliament, Belgium will also elect a new government on the same day.

EU enlargement is an important issue

One focus of the Belgian Council Presidency is preparing for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. The EU countries agreed in December to start this as soon as outstanding commitments had been fulfilled. “With regard to possible future enlargement, let it be clear that we are ready to deliver in this presidency,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo when presenting the priorities of the Belgian Presidency in December.

To this end, a roadmap for necessary EU-internal adjustments should also be drawn up. These are necessary to maintain a functioning Union, explained De Croo.

Focus on green transformation and migration

In addition, the Belgian Presidency is paying particular attention to the issue of migration. For example, the reform of the asylum system, which the states and the European Parliament agreed on shortly before Christmas, still needs to be formally confirmed. In general, the focus should also be on further advancing the green transformation and the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking.

War in Ukraine continues to be an issue

The ongoing war in Ukraine and the associated challenges in Europe's energy supply will also continue to be an issue under the Belgian Council Presidency. This also involves further financial support for Ukraine.

A new aid program worth 50 billion euros for the next four years was actually supposed to be agreed at the EU summit at the end of the year. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban prevented this with a veto. A special EU summit on how to proceed has been announced for February 1st.

Time is short

With the European elections just around the corner at the beginning of June, there is little time for outstanding legislative proposals. It was said that the necessary negotiations between EU countries and the European Parliament for new regulations should be completed by mid-February. After that, the election campaign begins.

The simultaneous elections for a new government in Belgium are a “small complication,” said Belgium’s Permanent Representative to the EU, Willem van de Voorde, recently. But they didn't worry him – the machinery worked well.

The Council Presidency changes every six months

The 27 EU members take turns holding the EU Council Presidency every six months. Belgium is now taking over the Council Presidency for the 13th time. The Presidency country chairs numerous meetings in Brussels, Luxembourg – and usually in its own country. This is unnecessary now that the EU's headquarters are in the Belgian capital. However, some meetings at ministerial level are planned in other cities in the neighboring country to the west.

Each presidency sets its own priorities and tries to mediate in controversies: it has an important role in negotiating compromises between the EU states, but also between the EU states and Parliament. Spain held the presidency before Belgium and Sweden before that. Germany was last in line in the second half of 2020. dpa