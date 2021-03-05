Introduction

Finding the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is of vital importance both to better cope with the current pandemic and to reduce the risks of future ones.

Unfortunately, more than a year after the initial outbreak, the origins of the pandemic remain unknown.

As scientists, social scientists, and science communicators who have independently and collectively investigated the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe that it is critical that all hypotheses about the origins of the pandemic are thoroughly analyzed and provided full access to all necessary resources regardless of political or other sensitivities.

Based on our analysis, and as confirmed by the global study convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Chinese authorities, there is still no evidence to demonstrate a totally natural origin of this virus.

The zoonosis hypothesis, based largely on previous zoonosis event patterns, is just one of the possible origins of SARS-CoV-2, along with the research-related accident hypothesis.

Although the “collaborative” discovery process ordered by the World Health Assembly in May 2020 was intended to allow a full examination of the origins of the pandemic, we believe that the structural limitations This effort makes it practically impossible for the mission convened by WHO to make that aspiration a reality.

In particular, we wish to sensitize public opinion to the fact that half of the joint team summoned in the framework of this process is made up of Chinese citizens whose scientific independence may be limited, that the international members of the joint team had to rely on the information that the Chinese authorities decided to share with them and that any report of the joint team must be approved by both the Chinese and international members of the joint team .

Therefore, we have concluded that the joint team did not have the mandate, independence and access to carry out a full and unrestricted investigation of all relevant hypotheses regarding the origin of SARS-CoV-2, whether it is a natural spill or a laboratory or research related incident.

We are also concerned that the media has incorrectly reported that the joint team’s work was an independent investigation whose findings mirror those of the WHO.

The joint press conference on February 9, 2021 in Wuhan was a good example of that misunderstanding. Although the conclusions were those of the joint team, they were generally reported to represent those of WHO itself.

As strong advocates of WHO and its mission, we believe it should be clear that the conclusions of the joint committee, while useful to some extent, do not represent the official position of WHO or the result of an independent and unrestricted investigation. .

For this reason, we believe that it is essential that the guidelines for a complete and unrestricted investigation are defined to establish a standard against which current and future efforts can be evaluated.

2. Limitations of the global study convened by the WHO

The following basic problems weaken the current joint study convened by WHO: – The terms of reference, which govern the precise objectives, obligations and responsibilities of the joint investigation, were negotiated insufficiently transparency (July 2020) and then made public with a considerable delay (November 2020).

– Those terms of reference were significantly limited, for example, by stipulating that most of the fieldwork had to be done by the Chinese side and that the results would simply be communicated to the international members of the joint team for review and discussion in a format chosen by the Chinese side.

– The interim and final reports of the joint study are based on a consensus between the 17 Chinese members and the 17 international members of the joint team.

It is likely, therefore, that the reports resulting from this process ultimately represent a concertation necessary based in part on political and other limitations.

– The selection process of the international experts of the team did not include an adequate review in search of conflicts of interest.

– The knowledge represented in the team focuses exclusively on public health and zoonosis, to the detriment of adequate forensic knowledge to investigate an accident related to the laboratory or investigation.

– The team did not have sufficient mandate or access to detailed laboratory records, data and personnel to be able to safely evaluate the different hypotheses.

– The team operated in the context of a comprehensive gag order from the Chinese State Council that prevented any spontaneous exchange of information on the pandemic and which coordinated the careful release of any such information with the Chinese government.

That gag order was implemented a week after China’s departure from the February 2020 WHO joint mission.

– The international members of the joint team, by their own admission, have often relied on verbal assurances given to them by their Chinese counterparts rather than an independent investigation, especially regarding the possibility of an accident related to the laboratory or research.

– At least one member of the international team had expressed a strong belief in the pure zoonosis hypothesis before joining the research – when little data was available on the SARS-CoV-2 virus and dismissed the origins related to The laboratory.

These public statements raise serious doubts about the scientific objectivity of this person.

3. What a full investigation should look like

As the joint team’s investigation falls short of what is required, we believe it is critical that the international community delineate how a full and unfettered investigation could be organized.

Such research would have to: – Be carried out by a truly team Independent, without unresolved conflicts of interest and without total or partial control of a specific agenda or country.

– To be multidisciplinary by including epidemiologists, virologists, wildlife experts, public health specialists, forensic investigators, biosafety experts, etc.

– Include several people with knowledge of Chinese language and Chinese culture, that can help to interpret the behaviors during the original events and also help to decode the dynamics during the investigation itself.

– Start the study taking into account all the Possible scenarios for each route.

These should include: o A pure zoonosis event with / without intermediate host; o Infection of a laboratory employee or a companion other than laboratory personnel at a sampling site; o Infection during transport of animals and / or collected samples; o Laboratory-acquired infection (LAI) in one of the Wuhan laboratories; o Laboratory leak without LAI, for example through handling of waste or escaped or improperly disposed of.

– Follow a common forensic investigation strategy, based on: o A rigorous traditional investigation in the field; or the work of cabinet analysts to interpret the collected elements; o Open source intelligence to help gather additional information; orevision of zoonosis events and accidents previous laboratory tests from which technical and institutional information can be obtained.

– To have full or meaningful access to all sites, records, samples and personnel of interest, including: o Wuhan’s key markets; o All laboratories and institutions, Chinese or international, that are known to have worked on coronavirus or that have shared facilities or equipment with groups that worked on coronavirus; o Fall 2019 hospital records of early or suspected patients, including patient or contact interviews; o Important pathogen sampling sites, such as the Mojiang mine; o Current and past personnel, for example, laboratory employees in 2019 and people present at specific sampling sites.

– Have full access to all relevant records of laboratories and institutions that conduct coronavirus research, including: o Environmental reports; o Inspection reports; o Maintenance records; o Records of laboratory experiments; o Raw sequence reads; o Records of sample shipments; o Records of destruction of samples; o Personnel records; o Incident reports; o Animal husbandry records; o Records of sampling trips, including the 2013 sample collection trip to Mojiang; o Key databases of pathogens, samples and isolated cases, including those taken offline.

– Have full access to detailed data, preferably directly from the source and in its raw form, not the summary data.

This data can be anonymized if necessary; there should be no legal reason to limit access.

– Have full access to market samples, environmental samples, hospital samples and any possible samples, such as wastewater and blood banks, with unrestricted permission to perform independent sequencing or other tests.

– Have full access to the records of Chinese CDC cases and to the primary records of hospitals and / or related clinics.

– Have full access to other databases of Chinese cases describing pneumonia cases.

– Can realize confidential interviews, even the first cases and their families, as well as past and current personnel related to places or institutions of interest, such as markets, hospitals, sampling sites and laboratories.

– Implement a information channel Safe for people to provide information confidentially, wherever they are, without fear of punishment or retaliation.

4. Conclusion and next steps

We recognize that, as an international body that must resort to the collaboration of its member states, the World Health Organization is limited as to what you can accomplish in this type of research.

It is not our intention to weaken WHO, which is working under difficult circumstances at a time of great global need.

Although the joint team’s investigation was an important opportunity for the international community to obtain some limited and highly selected information, it has unfortunately turned out to be dark and restrictive, which greatly compromises the scientific validity of the research.

More than two million dead, more than one hundred million infected due to COVID-19 around the world and a gigantic global disruption affecting some of the world’s most vulnerable populations, we cannot afford to have an investigation into the origins of the pandemic that is not absolutely comprehensive and credible.

If we do not bravely and thoroughly study the origins of this pandemic, we risk being unprepared for a potentially worse pandemic in the future.

Since we believe that the process and efforts of the joint team to date they do not constitute a comprehensive, credible and transparent investigation, We call on the international community to put in place a structure and a process that is.