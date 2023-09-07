Thursday, September 7, 2023, 00:22



The Águilas has hit the target with the 2023-24 season ticket holders. It was the idea of ​​Alfonso García Gabarrón, owner of the club and former owner of Almería, who had the idea of ​​launching the ‘Number 12 Player Card’, through which the fan, for only 50 euros, not only had the ability to purchase his card season ticket holder, also the official team shirt and a club pin. So far it is a more or less normal campaign, the curious thing is that the blue and white fans are obliged to wear the shirt in each game. If this is not done, season ticket holders who do not wear their shirt will be required to go to the box office and pay for the ticket at the normal price for each day.

The current data leaves no room for doubt regarding the effectiveness of the measure imposed by García: the Águilas has exceeded 2,000 subscribers and the businessman has also achieved the great objective of the blue and white club, which was to fill El Rubial and make it look more blue and white than never, as could be seen last Sunday in the first game of the league in the match against Manchego. El Rubial registered an entry of the public only similar to decisive matches of the ‘playoff’ for promotion.

The blue and white entity is studying the expansion of the seats at El Rubial to accommodate season ticket holders so that they sit as comfortably as possible and make it easier for them to be the support that Sebas López’s team needs to face the matches at El Rubial against the teams that will pass through the aguileño stadium in this season that is expected to be even and competitive and that supposes the return of the coastal team to a category lost two seasons ago.

Numbers to improve



In that one, 2021-22, in which the Águilas ended up in the promotion position and falling to the Third Division, the blue and white team played 17 home games of which they only won 5 and drew 6, a harvest that the new Águilas wants to overcome more than this year.

In the premiere of the season that took place last Sunday, the two objectives with which Alfonso García devised the campaign were met: the mythical El Rubial was full and was also more blue and white than ever.