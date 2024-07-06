Wednesday, July 3, 2024



| Updated 06/07/2024 09:05h.









Football, a field dominated for years by men, has taken a 180-degree turn, an earthquake unleashed by the pioneers who refused to conform to the clichés and broke stereotypes – like those women from Eibar who put on their boots and took to the field in the seventies – and which is replicated with continuous shocks that are closing the gap in favour of greater equality. The Cup won by Real in Granada in 2019 or the most recent final in Zaragoza, celebrated almost as a victory by 5,000 txuri-urdin fans, represent the greatest exponents of how sporting progress has also been accompanied by a social tsunami. A perfect move.

Clubs such as Oiartzun, Añorga and Zarautz were responsible for paving the way decades ago before the phenomenon that is still growing today exploded. The foundation of the Real women’s team in 2004 gave the final push. It was always necessary for the pyramid of women’s football in Gipuzkoa to have the reference of the flagship club of Gipuzkoa. There is no more transversal element in Gipuzkoan society than the txuri-urdin team.





If there is one thing that the pioneers who started kicking the ball agree on, it is that at the time they could not rely on role models. They simply did not exist. The great revolution in women’s football has come precisely from the hands of footballers who have played that role for future generations. Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are among the great international names who managed to cross borders. Closer to home are the examples of inspiration projected by Irene Paredes, Vero Boquete, Alexia Putellas, Jenni Hermoso, Aitana Bonmatí…

The Guipuzcoan youth team also needed mirrors to look at. Aintzane Encinas, Sandra Ramajo and Maialen Zelaia paved the way for Nahikari García, Nerea Eizagirre and Amaiur Sarriegi… Both the girls who take their first steps in training and the fans who come to Zubieta’s Z7 pitch every two weeks recognise their idols. They feel they are their own. Without admirers and players to admire, a market cannot be created.

It was no coincidence that the Zaragoza Cup final on May 18 featured the best team of the moment – ​​Barcelona – and one of the most socially supported in the entire League – Real Sociedad. More than 25,000 spectators attended the match at La Romareda in which the Catalan team was crowned champion. More than 5,000 were Real fans. It is the largest trip ever made by the txuri-urdin fans to watch a game of the women’s team away from home. Another milestone to point out in the spectacular trajectory that the blue and white team has traced in the last five years.

Two of the sixteen teams in the F League



Female footballers play a huge role in attracting the masses, while sporting successes also help to fuel enthusiasm for a particular sport or team. The 2019 Cup final, the runner-up position in the Liga F in 2023, participation in the Champions League, qualification for a new cup final in 2024… These are milestones that have served as an effective fuel to generate abundant followers for Real, and also for women’s football.

Gipuzkoa, the smallest territory, has produced two of the sixteen teams that make up the Liga F, as does Catalonia, which also has two teams in the elite, despite the fact that the population of Gipuzkoa is ten times larger. Eibar, which will be in its sixth season in the First Division next season, accompanies Real in the top flight, as Oiartzun did less than a decade ago, with Arene Altonaga, now captain of the team from the Armeros, already in its squad. The Eibar club wanted to give the importance it deserves to the return of its team to the elite and this season it has opened Ipurua to play its home games.

This sporting miracle that Gipuzkoan football has worked can be explained by grassroots football itself. Gipuzkoa has 4,400 footballers ranging from school categories to the First Division. This represents 20% of the total number of players in the territory. Gipuzkoa leads this proportion between men’s and women’s football in the whole State. The national average is less than 9%, while in the whole of Euskadi it represents 16% of all players.

Spectators flocked to the Reale Arena on March 14 to watch Real Madrid qualify for the final of the Queen's Cup

In absolute figures, Gipuzkoa has more women playing football than communities such as Aragón, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia or Cantabria. Female participation in football fields in the region has increased by 10% in the last year. The Gipuzkoan Federation has also detected that the highest number of women are in the youngest age groups. The future.

Gipuzkoa’s great sporting culture has allowed it to achieve the current participation figures that are the envy of many. Women’s football may have experienced a boom, but this reality can by no means be classified as a fad, because it does not seem to be passing.

The more than 5,000 fans who attended La Romareda are the protagonists of the most recent photo, but not the only one. The Reale Arena brought together more than 15,000 spectators for the return leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on a working Wednesday afternoon in March. Before that, in 2019, the San Sebastian stadium welcomed 28,367 people inside for a derby against Athletic to reach the record attendance figure for a women’s football match in Gipuzkoa.

Women’s football is of interest and attracts fans in the area. Every two weeks in Zubieta and Ipurua and every weekend in the rest of the fields in the area. The match has only just begun.