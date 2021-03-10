Full stadium



MLB team Texas Rangers is hoping for more than 40,000 spectators at the start



The Texas Rangers Globe Field.

Arlington The new season of the MLB professional baseball league begins in the USA in April. The Texas Rangers are planning to completely fill their 40,000-seat stadium. The state of Texas lifted the corona rules on Wednesday.

In the coming month there could be a professional sports game in front of full spectators for the first time in the USA after the great lockdown more than a year ago. The Texas Rangers baseball team, based between Dallas and Fort Worth, plans to fill all 40,518 places in Globe Life Field at the start of the MLB season against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5th. Several US media unanimously reported on the team’s plans on Wednesday.

In Texas, the corona rules have been lifted since Wednesday, shops are allowed to work at full capacity again and stadiums can be filled. However, a certain utilization of the hospitals in individual regions can mean that there are restrictions.

Fans have to wear a mask in the stadium, although this is only voluntary in Texas. Plexiglass panes are also to be installed in the lower rows to provide additional protection for the baseball players. After the start of the season, there will also be areas in the stadium for other games in which fewer seats are occupied and accordingly more distance between the fans can be guaranteed.

