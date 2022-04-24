By Marijn Abbenhuijs

,,What a lovely Sunday!”, Max Verstappen exulted through the on-board radio. Moments later, he pulled it even wider. The world champion not only had a wonderful Sunday, he could look back on a fantastic weekend. He took a maximum number of no less than 34 points. It was possible because there was also a sprint race in Imola, with eight points for the winner. Add to that the 25 of the victory in the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna and a bonus point for driving the fastest lap and you know how the flag hangs for the Dutchman.