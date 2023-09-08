Senator claims that event in Brasilia had low popular participation due to lack of enthusiasm from the population with the government

the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) wrote in his profile on X (ex-Twitter) that the September 7 parade at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília (DF), was “empty and full of nothing”.

In the opinion of the former federal judge, the low attendance of the public at the event reflects a lack of enthusiasm on the part of the population with the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). “It serves as a reminder that we need to resume the vibrant but peaceful struggle for independence”he declared.

AUDIENCE OF 25,000 PEOPLE

According to survey of Power360the ceremony to commemorate the independence of Brazil had an audience of approximately 25,000 people –5,000 less than what was expected by the government (30,000). The estimate for the digital newspaper was based on photos and videos of the event, as well as on-site monitoring.

On September 7, 2022, with Jair Bolsonaro (PL) President, just over 100,000 people were on the Esplanade. On January 1, 2023, at a party with many shows and artists, Lula had an audience of 150,000 to 170,000 people.

The estimate released by the Planalto Palace was 50,000 people. According to the government, the numbers are from the PF (Federal Police) and the Brazilian Army. This number is not confirmed when the images of the parade and the notes of the public captured by the team of the Power360.