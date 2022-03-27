Full of mysteries. This is how the personal and family life of Russian President Vladimir Putin is defined The Russian leader was married to Lyudmila Shkrebneva and had two daughters, Maria, who was born in 1985, in Russia, and Katerina, a year older than Maria and born in Germany.

Despite the Kremlin’s denial, Russian media speculates that Putin has a daughter with millionaire Svetlana Krivonogikh and other children with former gymnast Alina Kabaeva.

The identities of the official daughters were never revealed by the Russian president, who always made brief statements about his daughters without ever mentioning their names.

At a press conference in 2015, Putin only said that his daughters live and study in Russia and that he is proud of them. “My daughters speak three European languages ​​fluently. One of them still speaks one or two Oriental languages. They are taking their first steps and with great success,” Putin said, according to UOL.

“My daughters are involved in science and education. They don’t interfere in anything, including politics. They live normally,” said the Russian president.

A Reuters report says Maria studied biology at St. Petersburg University and medicine at Moscow State University. According to the portal, she is married and has a 20-year-old son with Dutch businessman Jorrit Faassen, who worked at Gazprom Bank, a company closely linked to Putin.

The couple would live in Moscow, according to the report, where Maria works as a researcher specializing in endocrinology. In 2019, Maria told state TV channel Russia 1 that she was one of the owners and executive of the Nomeko company, which specializes in cancer research. The company, based in St. Petersburg, was one of Russia’s leading private healthcare investments.

Some Russian media say Maria split from Faassen shortly before the start of the war in Ukraine, but the information has not been confirmed.

Katerina Tikhonova, Putin’s youngest daughter, uses her maternal grandmother’s surname. She holds a BA in Asian Studies from Moscow State University and a Masters in Physics and Mathematics.

Tikhonova has a director position at the university and runs a project to create a billion-dollar research center. Katerina is an acrobatic dance athlete and won fifth place in a world championship in Switzerland.

A Reuters report says that Katerina married in 2013 to Kirill Shamalov, 33, the son of Nikolai Shamalov, a longtime friend of Putin. Nikolai is a shareholder in Banco Rossiya, described by US officials as a personal bank for the Russian elite.

A beachfront home in Biarritz, France, valued at $3.7 million, would be among the couple’s properties, but according to Bloomberg, the two would have divorced in 2018.

