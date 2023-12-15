Picture: Manufacturer

Full of meat

You can't lure Saarlanders with that. Because that's where the panning takes place. However, technology-savvy barbecue fans with a penchant for luxury might like the Koqoon GQ4. This gas grill, which was made entirely in Germany, has a screen with a touch-sensitive control panel, measures with “ultra-precise automatic temperature control,” can be controlled via an app, cleans itself at the push of a button, heats up with four cast stainless steel burners and has a large viewing window on the lid. which is illuminated inside. The Kopf group, to which the Koqoon brand belongs, wants to introduce the grill (including price) for the 2024 season. It remains to be seen whether it can prevail against Flammkraft, Otto Wilde and other premium brands. (made.)