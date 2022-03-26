I am about to turn 43 and the tree in front of my window has green buds again, impassive and beautiful as spring. One Saturday morning I go to the market, the colorful joy of the fruits is still there and everyone walks down the street with the determination of who knows where they are going. It seems that nothing has changed, and yet things are different. For some time now, life doesn’t taste so good to me anymore, fruits don’t smell so good anymore. My friends’ laughter is not as perfect as before, and the beauty wears a thin gray veil over her forehead. At some point I thought that the pandemic was to blame, the war in Ukraine, the mud rain, the lack of milk on the shelves… Then I thought it could all be my fault, the midlife crisis or something So. But the other night, a story by Sherwood Anderson written more than 100 years ago made me understand what is happening: our infantilized world faces the challenges of adult life. And growing up, at best, hurts. And at worst, you can’t.

Anderson’s story is titled I want to know why and it speaks of that precise moment in life when innocence ends and life begins to hurt. In the story, a boy from Kentucky runs away with his colleagues to watch the horse races and contemplate the beauty of the thoroughbreds. The boy, in addition to contemplating the greatness of these animals, observes the work of the trainer that he most admires. And when the race ends, he follows his idol, out of the simple desire to follow in the footsteps of the best… And so he can see how his role model enters a brothel. And from that moment the world falls apart, because the man who embodies his ideals personifies, at the same time, moral baseness. The protagonist ends the story with a question: “I want to know why.” And the answer is that evil, like failure, is part of the world and of life. And that getting older consists precisely in accepting it. Thanks to Anderson I understand that much of my sadness is due to the fact that I myself have learned to live full of ideals and empty of reality, as childish as the world around me.

That our culture is infantilized is evident in the fact that everything around us is ideal. Democracy behaves like an ideal and is an ideal, the same as globalization or love —which continues to be built on ideals as romantic as they are harmful—, even capitalism continues to seem to us the best possible system. That the market does not work and that it breaks every two times three, does not modify its ideal nature. Just as education could burst with school failure without affecting the charitable and superlative image we have of it. Or public health, suffocated by the utopia that keeps it eternally precarious. And so we live, emptied of reality and sadder and more irresponsible every day, just like spoiled children. Child denial is so great that it has become a trend. And so we have met the deniers of the climate, of the pandemic and very recently of the transport strike. It begins by denying that life changes, then catastrophes are denied and one day Putin denies the existence of Ukraine. Ideals are also carried by the devil.

The solution is anything but easy. For me, one of the hardest things in life has been having to grow up. Because for a long time I have lived with ideals of myself. Ideals about my country, my family, my friends, my partner, my ideas or my literary work. It is very normal in our world to have an ideal for everything. And I suppose they are necessary sometimes. For example, this is how we get through adolescence, with a high regard for ourselves. Only in this way can we endure obstacles and horrors: lack of love, indifference, failures, poverty of vital resources, metamorphoses of the body… But there is a moment when you realize that the ideal of yourself —or of your party, your partner, your soap opera…—it takes you away from reality. And then you begin to see yourself as you are. At first it is tragic: you have not succeeded, you have not achieved everything you wanted and your career is dotted with big or small failures. Because any life —or country or job or political party…— is a succession of intimate failures where many things that could have gone well, went wrong. But after a first phase of panic, a phase of discovery of what human life truly is can begin, full of errors and defects, full of damage and fragility. This second moment is a moment of love. Of deep love in the good and the bad. The latter I have also understood thanks to Anderson.

I have read his story several times until I understand that the ending is not sad but loving, since it allows the character to deal with life as it is. Literature has that quality: it allows us to deal with life. Just the opposite of politics, lately committed —on both sides— to submit all reality to the empire of the ideal, translated into advertising proclamations, pleasant lies, dosed information, vague hopes and portraits of photo call. Until reality is so in the bones that it is not even good for making broth. But it does dogma. A dogma hardened by the denial of experience and facts. When that happens, the ideal is no longer a glass through which the world is seen, but the screen where movies are projected for children who will never grow up. So, it is better to turn around, look beyond the spotlights and the interpreters and trust that it is not too late to grow. I hope it isn’t for me.