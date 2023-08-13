Nine days have passed since Daniel Sancho, the confessed murderer of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, accepted his participation in the crime before the Thai authorities and Details of what happened the night of the tragedy are still being known.



The couple had been to meet in a luxurious sector of the island of Koh Phanguan, in Thailand, to attend an event called “The Full Moon Party”: one of the best rumbas on the Asian island.

International media review the event as an explosion of emotions and say that it is a cultural exhibition, in which there are juggling shows, fire shows and fireworks.

Ramón Chipirrás, criminologist and jurist hired by the Sancho family. Photo: EFE / Twitter @r_chippirras

It takes place on the shores of Haad Rin beach and has the presentation of various artists in different musical genres. And although it develops once a month, the last edition of the celebration was on August 3: two days before Daniel Sancho’s confession.

The Thai authorities, after a study of the collected forensic evidence, They have found that the macabre crime was committed between August 2 and 4time that would have been used by the Spanish chef to dismember the body and scatter its remains in garbage cans on the island.

Versions of the case that are known indicate that it would have been Sancho himself who reported the disappearance of his friend and immediately became a suspect in the death of the Colombian doctor. Reason enough for the authorities to capture him and the man to accept his responsibility.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta

The threats found

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho. Photo: Social networks / EFE/EPA/ROYAL THAI POLICE

In what the Thai authorities have called a “premeditated murder” Evidence has been found such as the purchase of a large knife, cleaning gloves and several black bags that would have been used by Sancho to hide the body.

However, in the statement delivered by the confessed murderer, he mentioned that he had been a victim of the Colombian doctor: “I’m guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage.”

In fact, Thai media have maintained that, according to police reports, there were previous threats by Edwin Arrieta against the Spaniard, in which he sentenced to kill him if the sentimental relationship they had ended.

The death statements were found by the investigators on Sancho’s cell phone, where it was also possible to collect other threats, in which supposedly Arrieta would have warned against publishing compromising photos if the relationship ended.



