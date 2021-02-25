The powerful energy of the full moon in Virgo he will make us feel his influence from this Saturday, February 27 and for at least three days.

Like all full moons, this one also has a particular name: it is known as Snow full moon. It so happens that this month was the time when the native tribes of North America had the most problems getting the food that the land gave them due to the heavy snowfalls that characterize this time of year in the Northern Hemisphere.

During the full moon, our satellite is fully illuminated, the Sun and the Moon are opposite, that is, exactly 180 degrees facing each other. This is the moment when the Sun projects all its light on our satellite, which is all illuminated and there is a greater lunar emphasis.

This phase of full moon it is conducive to specifying plans, projects and everything that we are maturing. In this case, it is done in the Virgo sign and it calls us to establish limits, to analyze each situation we face and to avoid taking action if we are not convinced. Furthermore, as it is not a “warm moon” it greatly limits our ability to generate empathy for others.

The full Moon in Virgo in February 2021 is conducive to concrete plans, projects and everything that we are maturing. Photo illustration: Shutterstock.

Thus, during this period we will feel rational, in need of cleaning and clearing our mind and our heart.

Here, two rituals to do on the nights of February 27 and 28 or March 1 to make the most of all the Virginian energy of this next full Moon, the second of 2021.

Ritual to strengthen self-esteem

At night, when the Moon already takes over the sky, in a quiet room with the windows closed, we prepare an altar with a white candle, a small mirror, a glass of water and a container in which we place some sprigs of rosemary and some bay leaves with a charcoal to smoke.

We light the candle and light the charcoal to burn the herbs. Then, we close our eyes, visualize ourselves wrapped in white and repeat the following mantra three times: “Full moon, give me all your powerful strength to learn from my mistakes, to make correct and beneficial decisions, and to trust me”.

Once the candle and the charcoal have gone out, we open the windows, throw the herbs in the trash and the water with the left hand in a pot, a pot with soil or in the bathroom and open the tap to let it run.

Ritual to get job improvements or carry out projects

On a white paper we write down all the work objectives that we are interested in specifying. They can be items related to a job in which we want to improve something or to projects that we are trying to start.

We have a yellow (or gold) candle, a glass of salted water and three coins tied with a red ribbon.

After lighting the candle, for a few minutes we visualize ourselves wrapped in gold and specifying all the orders that we write. When we finish, we thank the Moon for all the energy it gives us to move forward.

When the candle goes out, we throw the water in a pot or somewhere with soil and keep the paper with the coins in a personal drawer until the objectives are specified.

Look also

