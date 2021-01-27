This Thursday January 28, 2021 the first occurs full moon of 2021. Known as “Luna de Lobo” -Ice Moon or Old Moon, as it is also often called-, this time it occurs under the sign of Leo.

Just started the new year, this Moon that will accompany us for two nights, brings us energy, power, power, optimism and confidence in ourselves.

Is that Leo It is a strong sign that is characterized by its joy of living; It is a majestic sign, with an enormous capacity for initiative, great nobility and creative capacity. It is a sign that is characterized by its ability to dominate and by knowing how and where it wants to go.

“Leo is a sign associated with artistic shows, with art, theaters, games and speculations. It favors fun, activities related to fashion, luxury, and valuables”, details the astrologer Patricia kesselman.

The Full Moon in Leo It invites us to discover what makes us unique and unrepeatable and in what we are the best, since nothing will make us happier than finding our own way. Thus, this phase is conducive to concretizing plans, projects and everything that we are maturing linked to the leonine qualities that are imposed in the air of this full moon.

Ritual to fulfill wishes

On a white paper we write down the objectives and wishes that we are interested in fulfilling. In this case, the best thing is that they connect with ourselves, with activities that we want to start and with everything that has to do with our self-esteem and security.

In the light of the moon (or simply next to a window), we fold the paper and place it under a glass of water. Next to it, we put three bay leaves.

We light a white candle and repeat this prayer three times: “May all the strength of your energy help me to fulfill (we name the wishes that we write). As always, thank you, thank you, thank you”.

We let the candle go out, we throw the water in a pot or somewhere with soil, and we keep the paper together with the bay leaves in a drawer until the wishes are fulfilled.

Spell to change energy and strengthen our self-esteem

At night, in a quiet place, we set up a small altar with a purple or purple candle and a glass of water with a handful of coarse salt.

After lighting the candle, we repeat this prayer three times: “I open myself to all the joy that life gives me; I accept and deserve all the benefits it offers me. I love myself, I approve of myself and I unite myself with all the power of Luna and the Universe”.

When the candle goes out, we throw the water with the left hand in a pot or in a place with soil.

