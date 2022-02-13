The plus-size model was disappointed with the assortment that is presented in the mass market, and shared her opinion with subscribers on social networks. She published the corresponding post in her Instagram-account.

Full blogger Riley Hemson (Riley Hemson) posted a picture in which she poses in a fitting room in tight black leggings and a crop top of the same color. The heroine of the material said that she went shopping in boutiques of popular brands, but she could not find wardrobe items of her size – 18 UK (corresponds to Russian size 52).

According to the entrepreneur, who owns her own clothing brand, she was disappointed with the dimensional grid of all the stores she visited. The fashion model believes that due to the lack of suitable sizes in stores, girls can conclude that they have gained excess weight, which provokes the appearance of eating disorders.

“I felt ashamed, sad, insulted and embittered. For a second, I had the thought that I have to lose weight or skip lunch in order to fit into the largest jeans, Hemson complained. “However, I realized that all overweight women should not judge their importance by size. Clothes should fit you, not you!

In December 2020, another blogger faced a similar problem. Sophie Shakeshaft wore size 12 (40 EU) items from Topshop, ASOS, Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo. It turned out that some jeans fit her, while others were too tight.