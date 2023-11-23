Kadokawa he announced Full Metal Panic! Familya sequel that will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the work of Shoji Gatoh. The first volume will be available in Japan on January 19, 2024with story by Gatoh-san and illustrations by Shiki Douji.

This sequel will be set several years after the conclusion of the original work, with Kaname And Sousuke adults. The couple is now married and he started a familyas we can see from the first promotional image, in fact it seems that they had two children.

At the moment there are no further details about it, nor has a possible release in the West been announced. We just have to wait to find out more.

Source: Kadokawa Street COMICBOOK