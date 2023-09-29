De Meo shakes Alpine: “100 Years War ended six centuries ago”

There Alpine like Ferrari, it had focused heavily on the revolution of 2022 with the return of ground effect. The French manufacturer’s hope was to shorten the gap with the top of F1 and return to the weekend as an absolute protagonist. At the beginning of 2022 Alpine had shown signs of competitiveness, but like what happened to Ferrari, the reliability of the power unit turned out to be a significant problem and for a few months Renault has even asked for the OK to be able to ‘break ‘ the freezing of the engines in the face of what appears to be an objective disparity in performance between the engine built in Viry and the other power units at the start in F1.

In 2022, Alpine finished fourth in the Constructors’ standings, far behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes and ahead of McLaren by a handful of points (14). In 2023 the situation has not improvedIndeed, Aston Martin at the beginning of the season and McLaren through developments have shown that climbing the hierarchies is possible while Alpine is destined to close the championship in a ‘no man’s land’ in sixth place with a hundred points – if not more – from the team that will finish the championship in fifth place.

The podiums of Esteban Ocon in Monaco and Pierre Gasly in Zandvoort (the former Red Bull also finished in the top-3 in the Sprint in Belgium) are not enough to make the picture less bitter and the recent elimination of top management on the occasion of the Spa Grand Prix before the summer break is proof of the Renault group’s dissatisfaction with Alpine’s results on the track. According to what was reported in today’s edition of the French sports newspaper The Team the CEO of the Renault group, Luca De Meogave a motivational speech in Enstone to all the employees of the French headquarters in Viry – around 300 people – connected via video conference.

De Meo underlined the numerous personnel purchases that will fill out the workforce of the team divided between the Enstone headquarters in the United Kingdom and the Viry headquarters in France dedicated to the construction of the power units. The hitherto ‘interim’ team principal Bruno Famin has been confirmed and De Meo no longer wants to hear about divisions and mutual accusations within Alpine: “The 100 Years’ War has been over for more than six centuries“, he said. During the race weekends the Alpine members from Enstone and Viry stay in separate hotels and even in the hospitality in the paddock French is spoken at one table and English at another. To overcome all these divisions, in winter 100 employees with roles of responsibility at both locations will take part in a training camp of the GIGN (Groupement d’intervention de la gendarmerie nationale, an elite unit of the French National Gendarmerie specialized in anti-terrorism actions ) with the aim of cementing the ranks of an army currently too busy in unloading the responsibilities of a project that does not take off from one location to another. Another key passage of De Meo’s speech was the streamlining of all processes from pit stops to the production of parts which has double the timing of those of direct competitors. “How can we accept that it takes two years to build a new simulator in Enstone? Two years is the time it takes to set up a complete factory that produces 750,000 cars a year”the words of De Meo.