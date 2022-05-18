One thing we should be aware of is that at any time spider-man can take complete control of Sony to have a reboot in their own movie universe. Since the 2020 incident is well remembered after the premiere of far from homea situation in which Tom Holland he’s almost gone Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For this type of incident, the company that owns the rights is already preparing with different launches around the most important villains of the character, as well as the animated deliveries of Into The Spider-Verse. For that reason, we bring you a list of all the projects that are about to be released soon and those that are already in production.

kraven the hunter

The film will deal with this character played by Aaron Taylor Johnsonwho little by little will lose his temper in the aristocracy to become a hunter who wants as his next victim to Spider Man. In addition, it is expected that Raven from Michael Keaton join his group, this as an initiative to have a team of powerful villains in the universe.

It premieres on January 23, 2023.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The direct sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Versewhich is worth commenting on, was planned to have its premiere in December 2022but in the end it had to be moved to 2023. The voice actors Miles Morales Y Gwen Stacy They return to their papers. This film will feature more cameos and appearances of different versions of the wall-crawler.

It premieres on June 2, 2023.

madam web

In this film the actress dakota johnson will play Cassandra Webb, a woman on her way to becoming the main character we have seen in comics and series of the saga. She will have a younger look for now, but it is hoped that at some point she will acquire the wisdom of the multiverse to be able to give advice to the friendly neighbor of New York.

premiere the July 7, 2023.

The dead

A couple of weeks ago at cinemacon an announcement was made that left many surprised, an adaptation of The dead is on his way to the movie universe with Sony. The most curious thing is that the main actor behind this professional wrestler will be neither more nor less than bad bunny. Something that most fans did not like.

It premieres on January 24, 2024.

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse

This movie in the series Spider-Verse originally it was going to be “part 2” of Across the Spider-Verse, but there were changes in the production that gave a change to its official title. Production will continue hand in hand with sony pictures, as well as the actors of the characters, directors and of course, the writers who shape the main plot.

It will be released March 29, 2024.

Venom 3

Another revelation in Cinemacon 2022 was that of Venom 3which puts the eddie brock from Tom Hardy once again as the protagonist, this after his return from the post-credits scene of the second part. This could lead the characters to search for peter parker in its own universe, since at the moment there is no spider-man to beat there.

Its premiere does not yet have a date.

Spider Women

After releasing the trailer for Across The Spider-Verse, the producer of Sony, Amy Pascalconfirmed a spin off in which we will see Jessica Y Gwen Stacy go on a journey to find a group of heroines. That means that in the upcoming films to be released, a simple way to be able to cross between universes with a simple type of action will be discovered.

It doesn’t have a release date yet.

Untitled Olivia Wilde Project

Olivia Wilde is confirmed to direct a project around the universe of spider-man, although the character they are going to focus on is not yet specified. But rumors indicate that it will be JessicaDrew. On the other hand, it is not mentioned if it will be an animated project of Sonyor if perhaps they will opt for the Live action style to relate to more characters.

There is no release date.

Jackpot

In 2020, word spread that the former executive producer of ArrowMarc GuggenheimI was writing a script based on the character of Jackpotan ally of spider-man he has appeared very rarely in the comics. This has a somewhat strange personality, since he is divided into two characters, something similar to what was seen with Moon Knight.

It doesn’t have a release date yet.

Untitled Roberto Orci Project

It was said that one of the writers of the reboot of star trek was working on a script for one of the most unknown characters in spider-man. However, little information has come to light at present.

The Sinister Six

since youhe Amazing Spider-Man 2 premiered in 2014was already planning an adaptation that would bring the Sinister Sixa group of super villains willing to unite to defeat spider-man. With the passing of movies like Venom, it is evident that the group is gathering its followers little by little. The executives of Sony you are creating the way for this to happen.

Editor’s Note: Go that Sony wants to squeeze Spider-Man as much as possible, something that will happen constantly due to the popularity of the character in recent times. Furthermore, the excitement may be even higher with the next game from Insomniac Games, which is presumed to be released on PlayStation 5 in 2023.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes