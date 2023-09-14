Because interest in the purchase and sale of coins and banknotes has grown exponentially in recent years through electronic commerce platforms, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has been calling on citizens to buy or sell these copies only in institutions validated for this purpose.

And, precisely, one of the financial entities that has approval from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) for the purchase and sale of coins and banknotes is the bank Banorteso you will be surprised by what it can pay you if you have 6 very special commemorative coins.

As we mentioned previously, in recent years the practice of buying and selling Mexican coins and banknotes through different electronic commerce platforms has become very fashionable.

Mainly, we can see publications where Mexican coins and bills are sold or bought on the ecommerce sites of Mercado Libre and Amazontwo of the most important e-commerce platforms today.

However, since the purchase and sale of Mexican coins and banknotes on Mercado Libre and Amazon is not regulated, users may be exposed to fraud or theft, so it is better to go to official institutions endorsed by the Bank of Mexico.

Thus, according to the official website of the Bank of Mexico, among the entities that have its endorsement to buy and sell certain banknotes and coins in the national territory is Banorte.

In this sense, Banorte has an entire scheme for the purchase and sale of certain special Mexican currencies for which you pay, in total, 63 thousand 255 Mexican pesosthis for the specimens minted in gold.

In this sense, the following are the purchase prices that Banorte handles in Mexican gold coins:

*Centennial: 36 thousand pesos

*Aztec (20 gold pesos): 13,800

*Hidalgo (10 gold pesos): 6,900

*1/2 Hidalgo (5 gold pesos): 3,450 pesos

*1/4 Hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos): 1,725 ​​pesos

*1/5 Hidalgo (2 gold pesos): 1,380 pesos

Likewise, Banorte bank also buys pieces of silver, for which it pays 300 pesos for each Silver Liberty Ounce.

