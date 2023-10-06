All the Opel, including models Race, Mokka, Astra, Astra Sports Tourer, Grandland And Crosslandare equipped with powerful full LED matrix headlights, adaptive and anti-glare. With the beginning of thewinter time and the consequent shorter days, drivers must get used to driving more often at dark, like on the afternoon commute home from work. The use of powerful headlights greatly improves the night visionmaking driving safer in these conditions.

Opel full LED headlights

With new LED technologies applied to headlights like those of the “full led” proposed by Opel, dealing with the darkness while traveling at night is no longer a problem. The matrix front headlights IntelliLux LED anti-glare they are able to automatically adapt the light beam to the traffic situation and the prevailing context.

Opel Astra IntelliLux LED headlights with 168 LED elements (84 per headlight)

The new Opel Corsa, similar to the Opel Mokka, is equipped with 14 LED elements individually controllable. The headlights of Astra And Grandland are even more powerful thanks to a total of 168 LED elements (84 per lighthouse). These slim headlights can quickly exclude oncoming vehicles in the opposite direction from their light, making driving safe and comfortable.

But let’s try to understand why a full LED headlight works better than a traditional one. Let’s remember that the LEDs (Light Emitting Diode) is an optoelectronic device that exploits the ability of semiconductors to produce photons through a spontaneous emission phenomenon.

How do full LED headlights work? IntelliLux LED Matrix?

The light beam of the IntelliLux LED Matrix headlights is sharp superior to that of allo projectors xenon or conventional systems because it is more precise and more powerful.

Beam of IntelliLux LED Matrix headlights, how they work on the road

The matrix headlights of Opel cars automatically adjust to the high beams as soon as the car leaves urban areas. These headlights continuously adjust the length and distribution of the light beam to avoid dazzling other drivers, but at the same time they optimally illuminate the road and the surrounding environment. The LED segments they turn back on automatically when the system detects theabsence of light coming from other vehicles.

Opel Astra IntelliLux LED headlights

Furthermore, thanks to the Intelli-Lux LED headlights, drivers of Opel vehicles can spot potential accidents in advance objects on the side of the roadallowing a timely reaction in situations such as the possible sudden crossing of animals.

LED matrix headlights, how they go cornering

In the LED matrix headlightsto further improve visibility when tackling the curves with them dazzlingengineers have added a new feature to this second generation of IntelliLux LED matrix headlights.

The light intensity of innermost matrix segments increases according to the steering angle, to increase the illumination of the curve. Each headlight IntelliLux LED it is also equipped with a dazzling headlight which increases the illumination up to approximately 400 meters.

Cornering light beam of Opel IntelliLux full LED headlights

The driver is then able to detect the presence of animals crossing at a greater distance, in an area that was previously immersed in darkness – particularly in the autumn period; this feature significantly increases safety when riding country roads early in the morning or in the evening.

2nd generation Pixel LED matrix headlights

THE IntelliLux LED Pixel adaptive headlights from the Opel Insignia, Grandland And Astra they are second generation and equipped with 168 LED elements, 84 per projector. The large number of continuously reacting LED elements results in seamless adaptation. Approaching or preceding traffic comes “cut out” precisely from the light beam.

IntelliLux LED adaptive headlights with 2nd generation Pixel technology on the new Astra

In particular, technology Pixel Light provides further improvement of highway function. In curves to the leftthe light shines more on the left, improving the driver’s visibility in the lane, while on the right there remains sufficient light for the driver to see, for example, road signs. When turning to the right, the light shines more on the right, in order to avoid glare oncoming traffic.

IntelliLux full LED headlights on the Opel range

Full LED headlights with numerous automatic functions are also available as standard on Opel Grandland. The new Mokka also features a Full LED system consisting of LED headlights, daytime running lights, turn signals and taillights as standard.

Full LED headlight on the new Opel Mokka

Opel Crossland is available with optional adaptive Full LED headlights, with cornering light, high beam assist and automatic leveling all integrated into theOpel Vizoras on the new Opel Mokka.

Opel Grandland night vision Night Vision

In addition to the standard LED headlights, the Opel Grandland is equipped with the system Night Vision, with which an infrared camera detects people and animals between 50 and 100 meters away in the direction of travel. The detection is carried out by measuring the temperature difference compared to the surrounding environment.

Test video of the new Opel Grandland

The system warns the driver by showing the position, for example of pedestrians, on the digital instrumentation where the outline of the person (or animal) in front of the vehicle is chromatically highlighted, clearly differentiated from the surrounding environment.

How much energy do Opel IntelliLux full LED headlights consume

To further reduce CO2 emissions, Opel plans high-efficiency LED headlights also on the new Astra and the new Corsa. Each lighthouse consumes only between 13 and 14 Watts in low beam mode, which corresponds to a 80% energy saving compared to halogen headlights.

IntelliLux LED Pixel Headlights Opel Grandland

Thanks to a special technology used for the reflectors, LED headlights can also transform the night in broad daylight.

PHOTO IntelliLux full LED headlights from the Opel range

VIDEO how Opel IntelliLux full LED headlights work

How Opel IntelliLux full LED headlights work

