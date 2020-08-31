LaLiga Santander already has a return date (September 13) and with it also the complete calendar for a 2020/21 season that will once again be marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 20 teams of the highest category of Spanish football already know when they will face each rival and what will be the path to their different objectives.

The 20/21 will be a special campaign for three teams especially: Huesca, Cádiz and Elche They return to the First Division full of enthusiasm and with the intention of settling in LaLiga Santander. The calendar has wanted his rivals on the first day to be Villarreal, Osasuna and Barcelona respectively.

It should be noted that first day of the calendar will not start the same weekend for everyone and is that the clashes between European teams: Atlético vs Sevilla; Barcelona vs Elche and Real Madrid vs Getafe will be played at a later date due to the fact that all these teams finished the 2019/20 season later.

The end of the league competition will come on Sunday, May 23 if everything goes according to plan. On the other hand, the Copa del Rey will start on December 16, the Champions League will do the same on October 20 and the Spanish Super Cup will be played between January 13 and 17.

First Division Matchday 1