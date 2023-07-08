Many fans want to meet who embody their favorite characters; however, not everything is as in fiction. In case of ‘Stephanie Tanner’one of the figures of “Three by three” or “Full house”became very famous, since Jodie Sweetinthe actress who played her, found herself involved in a story full of excesses, in which drugs and alcohol were the protagonists.

In his autobiography titled “UnSweetined”, She tells how she had to deal, first, with the ridicule for being the daughter of drug addict parents; then, with not knowing how to overcome the duel for the end of the series in which she worked for so many years.

What happened to Jodie Sweetin?

‘Stephanie Tanner’, Jodie Sweetin’s character in “Full house” or “Three for three”. Photo: ABC

After the series “Full house” ended after eight years of broadcast, actress Jodie Sweetin said “goodbye” to her character ‘Stephanie Tanner’. That plunged her into depression during her teenage years, since “everything I had known since I was 5 years old suddenly ended and it was like saying goodbye to a family that I had loved very much (…) I did not know how to grieve ”, according to what he said.

This led her to consider that drugs and alcohol were the best option to take refuge from pain. She “wanted to prove that she could drug me more than anyone else. There were times when she used so much coke, that she was thrown out, sick and thinking ‘I’m going to die.’ But I didn’t care,” she revealed.

‘Stephanie Tanner’ (Jodie Sweetin) before and after “Full house”

This is the before and after of Jodie Sweetin from “Full house”. Photo: LR/ABC/Instagram composition by Jodie Sweetin

Unfortunately for her, Jodie Sweetin lost custody of her first daughter due to the life of excesses she led; However, this fact caused her to hit rock bottom and she managed to change herself to save herself and improve. Now, the 41-year-old actress is an activist and podcast host, and as she herself says on her Instagram profile, she is “enjoying this strange little journey through the universe.”

