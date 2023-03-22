Gala evening at the Olimpico for 40 thousand, with Noemi singing before the start and at the interval. Councilor Onorato: “Women will finally be able to get the stage they deserve”

The Olimpico enjoys an evening destined to enter the annals of Rome and Italian women’s football. Because beyond the outcome of the quarter-final of the Women’s Champions League against Barcelona, ​​the girls coached by Alessandro Spugna have already entered the history of the Giallorossi club by right. In addition to participating for the first time in the top European competition, the Giallorossi have achieved access to the knockout phase as outsiders in their group. A decidedly not obvious result, which adds to the extraordinary progress in the championship of Bartoli and his companions in the championship (in full Poule Scudetto the advantage over Juventus is 8 points) and in the final of the Coppa Italia conquered after having overturned the last minute semifinal with AC Milan. A path that has always managed to inflame the enthusiasm of the Romanists as the weeks go by and who, en masse, have responded to this evening’s appointment. There are around 38,000 fans in the stands of the Foro Italico stadium (there are no shortage of Catalan supporters): record numbers if we consider that it is the women’s football match with the highest number of paying spectators registered in Italy. See also Postcards from Qatar (Last Tango... Opinion)

NOEMI — To pay homage to the Giallorossi and get the crowd excited, the Friedkin club has reserved a special surprise for the crowd present at the stadium. In fact, before the kick-off, Noemi – born Veronica Scopelliti – warmed up the atmosphere a few minutes before the kick-off. “Seeing these girls do so much on and off the pitch fills me with pride” began Noemi, who never hid her yellow and red wedding ring, also on the pitch to sing at half-time. One way to make the magical night at the Olimpico even more special.

CAPITOL — Pride also on the part of the city administration, which has contributed to bringing women’s Roma to compete in the WCL matches at the Olimpico. “There will be around 40,000 spectators at the Stadio Olimpico for a match that is already history. And this page is written first of all by women and sport”. He explained the councilor for Sport, Major Events, Tourism and Fashion of Rome Capital, Alessandro Onorato. Tonight’s – continues the commissioner – is a great goal of civilization for Italian sport, but at the same time a historic day for the capital where women will finally be able to get the stage they deserve at the Olimpico. And those 39,454 who have chosen to be there are the extraordinary response of our city. I congratulate As Roma: with the athletes, with the management and with the owners. I am proud of the work done by the Municipality of Rome, which by voting unanimously on a resolution which has Pd councilor Lorenzo Marinone as its first signatory, ensured that tonight the players played at the Olimpico stadium and gave us the honor of joining them in the history of Italian sport. Hoping that what we will see tonight becomes normality”. See also Juve, hands on Zaniolo: Rome farther and farther away, here is the Juventus offer

