Guadalajara Jalisco.- “This Monday the Akron Stadium will be full”, they celebrate in their social networks the Chivas de Guadalajara that will play with a full house in the women’s final that they will play against the Gophers of Pachuca.

With a capacity for 46 thousand 355 people, the Akron Stadium sold all the tickets for the final in which the Chivas They are two goals ahead against Pachuca with an aggregate score of 4-2.

In addition, in this tournament the Guadalajara team have not lost a single game, either at home or as visitors, so they are expected to raise the glass together with the chivahermanos that packed Akron Stadium.

The final will be played at 8:00 p.m. tomorrow, Monday, May 23, and it is the second women’s final in which Guadalajara will play against Pachuca, so they hope to leave the second championship at home.

In 2017, the first women’s final of Liga MX was between Hidalgo and Chivas, where the rojiblancas they won with a global score of one goal for the gophers and three goals for the Guadalajara players.

Jalisco Road Police announced that it will maintain preventive and surveillance actions at the Akron Stadium, for which they ask those attending the arrive on time to the venue to avoid mishapsas well as access calmly, respect road signs and avoid parking in prohibited places.