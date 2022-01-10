Orlando police have found actor and comedian Bob Saget dead in his hotel room, Reuters news agency reported. It is not known what the main part of the series Full House acquaintance Saget has died, but there are no indications of a crime or drug use, according to the police.

Bob Saget starred in the globally popular sitcom from 1987 to 1995 Full House the role of Danny Tanner, a single father with three growing daughters. He was also presenter of America’s Funniest Home Videos, the voiceover of Ted Mosby in the series How I Met Your Mother and made several stand-up comedy shows.

Just hours before his death, Saget wrote on Twitter about how he had enjoyed a performance in Jacksonville on Saturday and planned to tour the United States with his comedy show until June. I don’t do negative.

Bob Saget is 65 years old and leaves a wife and three children.