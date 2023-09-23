American researchers say that yogurt made from whole milk helps prevent 99 percent of the substances responsible for unpleasant garlic odors from leaking out of the mouth.

The researchers noted that Greek yogurt, which contains higher protein levels than most other types of yogurt, could be particularly effective.

Professor Cheryl Barringer, from Ohio State University, said: ‘An unintended side benefit of eating high-protein products may be the elimination of bad breath.’

He added: “Apples, mint and lettuce can help reduce garlic odor as well.”

The researchers placed 1mm-thick slices of raw garlic in glass vials and added 100ml of full-fat yoghurt to see how it affected odor levels.

They also tested how water, milk protein and butter fat affected odor levels.

A special machine was used to measure the levels of chemicals emitted into the air, which are responsible for the smell of garlic.

They found that full-fat yogurt reduces these compounds by 99 percent for raw garlic, and up to 94 percent for fried garlic.