Berlin – “We cannot pretend that Corona is over”: Chancellor Angela Merkel * has warned in view of the aggressive Delta variant of the Corona virus * to be very careful at the European Football Championship. “It’s nice that there can now be 14,000 fans again in Munich, for example,” she said on Friday before a joint dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron * in Berlin.

However, Merkel continued: “But when I see stadiums fully occupied in other European countries, then I am a bit skeptical whether this is the right answer to the current situation.” After the pandemic subsided, Marron was the first foreign guest of the Chancellor in Berlin this year.

Chancellor Angela Merkel her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron © Political Moments / Imago

Macron also urges caution at EM: “The question is that of the fans”

Macron said he assumed the EM organizers were very vigilant. “We are of course in contact with them so that the conditions are as good as possible.” He emphasized: “As far as our teams are concerned, the precautions have been taken. The question that will arise for the final is that of the fans. ”At the moment there are puzzles about not allowing games in the final week of the European Championship to take place in Great Britain as planned because of the delta mutation *.

Merkel said that because of the very low number of cases, corona outbreaks in Germany * could currently be followed much better and deal with the delta variant well. “But I can only say: We cannot pretend Corona is over. Even if on such a summer evening the feeling is that there is nothing left. ”Also because there are a large number of non-vaccinated people who do not have full protection“ I believe that caution is still necessary so that we have a lot of freedom in a summer, but not yet all freedoms ”. This also applies in particular to major events such as the European Football Championship.

Merkel warns of delta mutation: “We must continue to be vigilant”

With an R-value * of 0.7, as it currently exists in Germany, the delta variant will probably be too aggressive “for us to be able to keep our incidence constant when it has spread fully,” said Merkel when asked whether there is a risk that the mistake of summer 2020 will repeat itself. At that time the incidence values ​​were also very low, but they soared again in autumn and winter.

With a view to the EU summit in Brussels at the end of next week, the Chancellor said that the experiences from the pandemic had taught us that we had to act as uniformly as possible across Europe. “Of course, we have to continue to be vigilant about the spread of variants or mutants.” There is, for example, improved, but not yet perfect, coordination of the various entry rules in the EU. Germany has very strict rules, others less strict. (dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

