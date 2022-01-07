The first day of “Friday working” in Abu Dhabi ended a short while ago, which witnessed a great commitment by all ministries, federal and local government agencies, and a large number of private sector establishments, where staff time rates were close to “full capacity”, between my office time of more than 70% From the total capacity of the employers, and remote working for a large number of employees who benefited from the flexibility of applying this system on Fridays, the service agencies also witnessed a large turnout from dealers wishing to complete their transactions, and who were keen to be present early in the centers.

Employees and workers organized their shifts from their workplaces or remotely, from half past seven in the morning until twelve in the afternoon, for the first time in the history of the UAE, which adopted Friday as an official working day, with the change of the weekly holiday date to Saturday and Sunday, as ministries and government agencies opened Federal and local doors are open from 7:30 in the morning until 12:00 in the afternoon in front of the customers, most of whom were keen to be present early to complete their transactions and services before the end of the “half-work” hours.

The majority of federal and local government employers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi recorded attendance rates that exceeded 70% of the total capacity of employees, most notably the headquarters of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal National Council, the General Pension and Social Security Authority and the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, as well as the headquarters of the municipalities of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Customers wishing to complete their transactions, as well as the headquarters of the Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company.

While the rest of the employees began their job duties remotely, according to the visions of work officials and leaders who were given discretion regarding the flexibility of providing remote work to employees during Friday working days, except for those whose work nature requires otherwise.



