The US tech giant organized two events this year. The first event was held on 15 September, in which the company also launched Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad Air, 8th Generation iPad and many services along with Apple. At the same time last night Apple held the second event of this year. In this event, the company also launched iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, in addition to Apple HomePod Mini. Let us know the full details from the price of these products to the features.

iphone 12

Apple has launched iPhone 12 with Blue, Red, Black, White and Green color options. The iPhone 12 has a super retina XDR display. Apple has claimed that it is the most durable and best screen ever. The iPhone 12 has a dual camera. The iPhone 12 has a ceramic shield which makes it strong. The iPhone 12 is equipped with a 12MP ultra wide camera and 12MP wide angle lens. The camera of iPhone 12 will be able to click good pictures even in low light. The company has also improved the night mode. The initial price of iPhone 12 is Rs 79,900.

iphone 12 mini

Apple has also launched the iPhone 12 mini. IPhone Mini has been launched in the market with 5.4 and 6.1 inch screen size variants. Apple claims that it is the world’s slimmest, small and fast 5G smartphone. It will have the same processor as the iPhone 12 and all the features will be the same. The 64 GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 Mini in India is priced at Rs 69,990, while its 128 GB storage model costs Rs 74,900 and the top-end 256 GB storage option costs Rs 84,900.

iPhone 12 Pro

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro model is launched with a 6.5 inch screen while the Pro Max is launched with a 6.7 inch Retina display. IPhone 12 Pro is equipped with 12MP Ultravide + 12 Wide Angle lens + 12 Telephoto lens. It also has deep fusion camera features. The initial price of iPhone 12 Pro is Rs 119,900.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max model has been launched with a 6.7-inch Retina display. It has a display in 1284 x 2778 pixels and 19.5: 9 ratio. It will be available in three memory storage variants with 6 GB RAM. Which includes variants of 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory, 6GB RAM with 256GB internal memory, 6GB RAM with 512GB internal memory.

iPhone 12 Pro Max has been launched with 12MP Ultravide + 12 Wide Angle lens + 12 telephoto lens. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also features deep fusion camera features. For the selfie lover, it has a 12 MP wide angle lens camera. Other features include Face ID, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Siri Natural Language Command and dictation. The initial price of iPhone 12 Pro Max is Rs 129,900.

Apple HomePod Mini

Apart from the iPhone 12 series, Apple has also launched HomePod Mini this time, which is a smart speaker. The company says that such technology has been used in HomePod Mini, so that it will optimize the sound according to your room. Home Pod Mini’s body fabric. The iPhone will connect to the speaker as soon as it is taken. Apple Siri will get support. This speaker is also capable of searching your iPhone. It will be available in two colors, white and space gray. According to the company, if you keep two HomePod mini devices in the same room, then it will start working as a stereo pair on its own. To improve the sound quality of HomePod Mini, the company has spent a lot of time on it. The HomePod Mini is priced at US $ 99 and will be available for sale from November 6. Apple has announced to launch HomePod Mini in India as well. Its price in India will be Rs 9,900.

Apple Watch Series 6

This watch of Apple is equipped with blood oxygen monitor feature. Through this, the human blood oxygen level can be tracked. This product is the first Apple Watch to come with Red Edition. Red Band means that Apple will give profits from its sale to charity. The new watch is 20 percent faster with the new S6 processor. In India, the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) variant will be priced at Rs 40,900 and (GPS + Cellular) model for Rs 49,900, while the GPS model of this watch in the US will be priced at $ 399 (about Rs 30,000), its sale will start on Friday.

Apple Watch SE

This is an upgrade of Apple Watch Series 3. For excellent performance, S5 chip has been given in it. Apart from built-in GPS, swim tracking, heart rate tracking, it is also equipped with features such as fall detection, altimeter and swimproofing. It will cost up to 29,900 in India. Its GPS + cellular will cost Rs 33,900. When will they meet in India, it has not been announced yet. In the US it is available for pre-booking.

Apple iPad Air

Apple has also launched the iPad Air this year. It has been launched with a pencil and retina display. A12 chipset has been used in it. Gaming lovers will get great experience in it. The iPad Air has been introduced at $ 329 basic price. But students will get it for $ 299. Its booking has started from today, while for sale it will be available from Friday. The iPad Air has a 7MP front camera and a 12MP rear camera, which makes your photography experience special.

8th generation iPad

Apple has also launched the 8th generation of its basic iPad with the iPad Air. A12 chipset processor with a 10.2-inch screen has been used in it. In India, the price of its Wi-Fi model has been kept up to 41,900. The iPad 8th generation booking was also started with the launching. Apple launched the iPad 10 years ago and since then the company has sold 500 million (500 million) iPads. The company has claimed that 53 percent of users using iPad buy a new iPad.

Apple One Service Plan

Apple has consolidated all its service plans into one plan. The price of Apple One Plan in India is much cheaper than its US counterpart. Separate plans with Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade and 50GB iCloud storage have been priced at Rs 195 per month. Its family plan is priced at Rs 365 per month and can be shared with 6 members. There will be subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple Cloud. 50GB of space will be available for Apple Cloud. Its price is $ 14.95 monthly. At the same time, subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple Cloud will be available in the family plan. There will be 200GB of space for Apple Cloud, which costs $ 19.95 monthly.

