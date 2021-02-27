All events indicate that the era of dependence on Washington is over, for several reasons, the most important of which are the divisions between the two parties, especially in the foreign policy of the United States of America, which make it an unreliable ally. There is an absence of agreement between the two parties on important security issues in the Middle East, such as the difference in how to manage the Iranian nuclear file, the difference between the two parties in classifying Islamist groups as terrorism, such as the “Brotherhood” and the “Houthi” group, apart from the politicization of the human rights file and the exploitation of the opposition that She calls for chaos and the overthrow of ruling regimes in Arab countries by writing in American newspapers and appearing in the visual media under the pretext of defending freedoms, regardless of the ideological backgrounds of the opposition. Consequently, an end must be made to the US policy of political and media polarization, which is negatively affecting the region.

This stark difference between the two parties was clearly demonstrated by the 180-degree transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration, as if they were two parties from two different countries that were not related to each other. We find that the Biden administration is doing the opposite of what the Trump administration did in everything, even in the treatment of America’s allies, and this approach was evident in an opinion article published by Politico on February 22, summarizing those who call themselves experts in the Middle East that the Biden administration uses – «Aaron Miller », A former State Department employee, and Richard Sokolsky, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace – their view. The article, titled “How Biden will end Trump’s sugar-increased treatment of Israel and Saudi Arabia,” states that “the great vanity driving these two American allies is being hit by a series of blows that were just the beginning of the late phone call.”

And with Biden’s foreign policy team composed almost entirely of Obama administration graduates, the US president appears determined to revive Obama’s disastrous nuclear deal with Iran. The administration is determined to ignore the legitimate concerns of its close friends in the region. The Biden team is indifferent to advice about the folly of returning to the agreement, which leaves the revolutionary regime free to resume its nuclear pursuit while doing nothing about its illegal missile program and its support for militias. This team wants to replace the “maximum pressure” launched by the Trump administration with “maximum diplomacy,” but until now we do not know what this diplomacy will deal with an ideological theocratic regime that wages proxy wars throughout the region.

The problem with the Biden administration is that it did not understand the regional changes that took place during the Trump era, especially the Abrahamic Agreements, and that what the allies were reluctantly acquiescing to in the past will not accept it now, which means the end of complete dependence on Washington. The agreement between the countries of the Abrahamic Peace will lead to the rapprochement of other countries that were not part of this agreement to establish a joint defense security alliance that protects their interests and curb the threats to their national security.

* Saudi researcher in political media.