According to the IRS auditors' association, more than 13.7 million Brazilians would move into the Income Tax exemption range

A Unafisco National (National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil) projects that the full correction of the IRPF (Individual Income Tax) table will result in revenue losses of R$ 204.43 billion for the Union in 2025. According to the entity , the value is the difference between the projected revenue (R$321 billion) and the amount that should be collected (R$116 billion).

The association forwarded the survey to the Power360. Here's the complete (PDF – 470 kB) of the document.

When considering the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) estimated by the financial market for 2023, of 4.46%, Unafisco states that the exemption range would be corrected by 133.65%, while the ranges beyond the exemption limit , 159.17%.

According to the association's calculations, the number of people benefiting would go from 18.8 million to 32.5 million. With this, more than 13.7 million Brazilians would move into the exemption range. The income ceiling would increase from R$2,112 to R$4,934.69.

Mauro Silva, president of Unafisco, said that not fully correcting the IR table penalizes the middle class: “This raises questions about tax fairness, disregarding dividend collection and placing a significant burden on the salaried middle class”.

On August 28, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned a law to update the Income Tax table. Under the measure, those who receive up to R$2,640 are now eligible for the exemption.

“Despite expectations, the delay in correcting the IRPF persists, without President Lula’s promise of a resolution having been fulfilled”said Unafisco in a note.