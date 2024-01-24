PreviousLiveChronicle

Iñaki Williams arrived from Africa in time to finish off Barça and qualify Athletic in a sovereign Cup match. Although there was also time for his brother Nico to score, the quarterfinals had been resolved with the 3-2 score signed by the international Ghana after a memorable cup date in San Mamés. There are surely no better teams to honor a competition that usually brings dizzying nights like the one experienced in La Catedral. The victory fell to Athletic's side because they were better and are experiencing a moment of footballing plenitude, invincible in their volcanic stadium, ready to settle the score with Barça. The reliability of the Basque team in the qualifying rounds is the same that Barcelona had with Messi when the two teams fought in the Cup finals.

4 Julen Agirrezabala, Daniel Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Yuri, Lekue (De Marcos, min. 90), Vesga (Unai Gómez, min. 45), O. Sancet, Benat Prados (Ander Herrera, min. 90), Nico Williams, Malcom Adu and Guruzeta (Villalibre, min. 73) 2 Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Alex Balde (Hector Fort, min. 22), A. Christensen (Pau Cubarsí, min. 69), Pedri (Sergi Roberto, min. 98), Gündogan, Frenkie De Jong, Ferrán Torres, Lewandowski (João Félix, min. 77) and Lamine Yamal Goals 1-0 min. 1: Guruzeta. 1-1 min. 26: Lewandowski. 1-2 min. 31: Lamine Yamal. 2-2 min. 48: O. Sancet. 3-2 min. 106: Williams. 4-2 min. 120: Nico Williams. Referee José María Sánchez Martínez Yellow cards A. Christensen (min. 16), Hernández Creus (min. 17), O. Sancet (min. 35), Ferrán Torres (min. 82), Hector Fort (min. 84), Lamine Yamal (min. 95), Ander Herrera (min. 108), Frenkie De Jong (min. 114), Sergi Roberto (min. 117) and Nico Williams (min. 121) See also The absent voices in the migrant story

Pressed by the need to win, the Barcelona fans fought with greatness, as generous in their effort and pride as they were inconsistent, sanctioned by Iñaki Williams, as happened two seasons ago in the same San Mamés. Barça also lost the Cup after the Super Cup and in return possibly won a team if one takes into account the poor performance of the veterans and the superb performance of their youth players Cubarsí, Fort and Lamine Yamal. There was also an extraordinary La Masia-Lezama duel.

More information

After 36 seconds, Barça was eliminated from the Cup, just as passive as in the League. The Blaugrana surpass themselves for the worse and beat each other sooner and sooner, usually as soon as the opponent takes the ball, accustomed to the fact that games do not start 0-0 but with 0-1. Athletic's charge collapsed the Barça defensive platform as soon as Lamine Yamal lost the ball and a pile-up began in Peña's area that was resolved by Guruzeta, who started ahead of Villalibre.

Valverde's bets worked because Guruzeta was about to score 2-0 shortly after 1-0 when he failed to finish off a cross from Adu Ares. Muniain and Iñaki Williams did not start and instead formed Adu Ares. The red and white wingers flew above the Barça sides. The Blaugrana lost individual duels and got the ball out of their way as best they could against Athletic's direct and intense football. Until Bucket broke.

Cancelo still limping, Héctor Fort appeared. The Barcelona fans gained confidence, began to take their place on the field and found themselves with a rebound goal from Lewandowski. Yuri's clearance hit the left leg of the striker who responded to the pressure and the ball entered the Athletic net. The tie dismantled the Basques and encouraged Yamal. The winger evoked Messi after breaking free from the right wing, sitting Vesga down and drawing a diagonal to the balcony of the area that ended with a left-footed cross that was impossible for Agirrezabala.

The course of the match came to support Xavi's bet. Although Athletic has nothing to do with Betis, the victory at Villamarín left Barça with such good feelings that the coach continued with the same lineup with the exception of Christensen. The coach had more confidence in his team than fear of the opponent and maintained his commitment to players like Yamal, who signed the comeback with an exceptional goal, already announced at the Villamarín.

The effectiveness of Xavi's forwards is the best remedy to correct the defensive dysfunctions that do not stop even though Koundé has already gotten used to the side while Araujo plays center back. The match called for ball speed and precision from Barça to combat Athletic's pressure. Barça's energy ran out momentarily in the locker room and Athletic equalized with a couple of squeezes after Sancet headed in Nico's cross.

No Barcelona fan overcame the red-and-white attackers enlarged by the roar of San Mamés. The Blaugrana don't know how to defend, they don't understand the game without the ball, they win with divided balls, soft when they come across brave rivals like Athletic. The match was ripening in favor of Valverde's team. The entry of Iñaki Williams underlined the Basque superiority while Barça, penalized by losses, tried to extend its harassment to Agirrezabala's goal with the threat of Yamal.

In the open field, the winger missed the goalkeeper after being set up by Lewandowski. Barça was betting on transitions while Athletic pressed and physically and tactically demanded Araujo—injured—and Christensen, replaced by Cubarsí, a 17-year-old center back, the same age as the full-back Fort. A youthful defense bravely defended the Athletic lions. Although the arrivals followed one another, Athletic's lack of aim allowed the game to be at the mercy of Yamal more than João Félix. The winger failed to shoot into an empty goal after slicing the ball past Paredes and evading Agirrezabala.

With both teams exhausted, the fans were grateful for the extra time in such an open and vibrant match, very much in keeping with the Cup. Iñaki Williams then appeared in the middle of Barcelona's ball jam and punished a loss by Sergi Roberto, for the luck of Athletic and the misfortune of Barça. with more future than present in an unforgettable night of the Cup.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.