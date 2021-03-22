Plus-size model, actress and singer of Asian descent Yumi Nu starred in a candid photo shoot for Sports Illustrated for the first time. The snapshot appeared in Instagram-a publication account.

It is known that the new issue of Sports Illustrated will go on sale in July, but in March the editors began to disclose on the social network the names of the models that will appear on the pages of the forthcoming issue. So, for example, Nu was captured on the beach in an emerald swimsuit with a bandeau top and high-waisted swimming trunks.

In addition, the full model posed in a floral bikini and hoop earrings, as well as in two one-piece swimwear in nude colors, one decorated with a round neckline on the stomach, and the other with slits on the sides. Her image was complemented by a necklace in the shape of the moon.

Photo posted by @si_swimsuit

“We work with unique women. However, Yumi has the most self-confidence we’ve ever seen, ”reads the caption to the publication. Well, she says thanks to the editors of Sports Illustrated for focusing on inclusion in the new issue.

Photo by Yu Tsai, who previously worked with Health, Harper’s Bazaar, GQ and Teen Vogue. Hayley Atkin became the stylist and Rebecca Alexander became the makeup artist.

In March, for the first time, a black transgender model became the heroine of the new issue of Sports Illustrated. American Lane Bloom was photographed lying on the sand in an orange one-piece swimsuit with a cut on the stomach.

Yumi Nu is a Danish plus-size model, actress, singer and body positive activist of Asian descent. She has appeared in advertising campaigns for fashion brands such as Blueki and has also starred for Tampa magazine.