The Rotterdam court ruled that Richard de Mos, leader of the local Hart voor Den Haag party, did not allow himself to be bribed by five Hague businessmen who financed his election campaign in 2018. He also did not commit perjury, did not violate his oath of office and did not form a criminal organization with the co-defendants. They also go largely unpunished in the extensive corruption case. Only restaurant manager Atilla Akyol was suspended for four months for illegal possession of weapons.

The outcome of the largest corruption trial in recent years is a blow to the Public Prosecution Service. For De Mos, this required 22 months unconditional prison, four years of denial of the right to hold an administrative office and a fine of 8,500 euros. The Public Prosecution Service wanted fellow councilor Rachid Guernaoui to receive sixteen months in prison, six of which were suspended. He would also not be allowed to hold any administrative office for four years.

According to the court, the lack of proper government rules for party funding for local parties “cannot be solved with criminal law”. Moreover, the malicious intent of the giver and recipient of the party donations have not been demonstrated by the Public Prosecution Service, according to the court.

Emotional reactions

De Mos reacted emotionally. Crying, he embraced his co-defendant, fellow party member Guernaoui. He resigned as alderman together with De Mos in 2019 after the National Criminal Investigation Department had conducted a search of the city hall and the homes of both.

Afterwards, Guernaoui said: “After three and a half years, the nightmare is hopefully over now. The allegations of the OM turned out to be false. We didn’t do anything wrong, didn’t break any rules.”

Richard de Mos’ lawyer, Peter Plasman, had already argued for full acquittal during the trial. According to him, the criminal file did not contain evidence for the suspicions of bribery, among other things. And the charge of participation in a criminal organization had to be set aside. According to Plasman, the trial against his client was “strongly political”.

The court does not conclude the latter, but otherwise the verdict is clear: The OM has not proven that the party donations can be seen as gifts to De Mos and Guernaoui. It is still unclear whether the Public Prosecution Service will appeal. A reaction to the remarkable verdict is yet to come. Guernaoui’s lawyer hopes that the OM will look “in the mirror” and not appeal. “Otherwise, the agony will not end.”