With the announcement of a rookie for the IndyCar championship, the starting grid is now full: to have occupied the last place still in contention for the season that will start at the beginning of March was the American Sting Ray Robbannounced as the team’s new driver Dale Coyne managed. from the RickWare Racing. The vice-champion Indy Lights will thus replace Takuma Sato, fresh from his contract with Chip Ganassi for the only races on oval tracks. In this way, Ray Robb becomes the third newcomer together with Benjamin Pedersen, fresh from the title won in Indy Lights, and Agustin Canapino, an Argentine driver with experience in the South American GT series.

“This is an opportunity, a long-lasting dream – said the 21-year-old pilot – I am honored to join forces with Dale Coyne, Rick Ware and the entire organization. I am thrilled and grateful to be on the IndyCar grid for 2023. We had a great first test together at the beginning of January at Sebring, and I was very impressed with the efficiency of the DCR with Rick Ware Racing team and how we worked well together on the first day. Dale Coyne Racing has a historically illustrious program which has seen the success of many drivers and, more recently, talented youngsters. I’m looking forward to continuing to follow this trend and I expect important results in my rookie season”.

Satisfaction with the goal achieved also shown by Rick Ware: “Dale Coyne and I spent most of the season testing and discussing rider options – he added – the arrival of Sting Ray on board for compete for the IndyCar Rookie of the Year title and for the Indy 500 Rookie of the Race title that’s pretty amazing. I can’t wait to add another rider and a new personality to the #1 team. 51 and collaboration platforms”.