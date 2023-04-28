He Manchester City of Pep Guardiola comes with a spectacular boost after achieving a victory against the tough Arsenal directed by Mikel Arteta. Said victory probably increased the spirits of Pep’s team, especially due to its complexity and what it meant in the context. It is important to mention that on paper, it was never an easy game, but quite the opposite and that is that both teams had, although of different types, certain types of emergencies.
Changing the channel, the Citizens now prepare to visit the fulham in a game that has another very important tinge because they would be very close to achieving the epic, reversing the current position to get first place. It paints an accessible game for City, but they will never be able to lower their guard if they want to return to Manchester to celebrate.
City: London
Stadium: Craven Cottage
Date: sunday april 30
Match time: 4:00 p.m. in Spain, 10:00 a.m. in Argentina and 7:00 a.m. in Mexico
Referee:Simon Hooper
VAR: to be confirmed
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Paramount+
Television channel: Telemundo
Live stream: fuboTV
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
astonville
|
Loss: 1-0
|
Premier League
|
leeds
|
Win: 2-1
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
Win: 3-1
|
Premier League
|
Westham
|
Loss: 1-0
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
Loss: 2-1
|
Premier League
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Arsenal
|
Win: 4-1
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield
|
Win: 3-0
|
FA Cup
|
Bayern Munich
|
Draw: 1-1
|
Champions League
|
leicester
|
Win: 3-1
|
Premier League
|
Bayern Munich
|
Win: 3-0
|
Champions League
There are no injuries at Manchester City.
Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Wilson, Andreas, Solomon, Mitrovic
Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Dias, Akanji, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden
Fulham 1-4 Manchester City
