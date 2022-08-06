Fulham vs. Liverpool, live: follow Luis Díaz in the Premier League

Liverpool visits Fulham on the first date of the Premier League, in which the Colombian Luis Díaz hopes to shine to help his team win the title again.

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool made one of the big moves on the European market, with the addition of Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez to their ranks, from Benfica, for 70 million euros.

He also signed Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham for 5.9 million and Scottish winger Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen for 4.9 million.

In the case of casualties, Liverpool lost its star Sadio Mané, who headed to Bayern Munich for 32 million.

