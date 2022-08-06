Fulham vs. Liverpool, live: follow Luis Díaz in the Premier League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz, in a duel against City.
Luis Díaz, in a duel against City.
The first date of the new season of English football is played.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 06, 2022, 05:30 AM
Liverpool visits Fulham on the first date of the Premier League, in which the Colombian Luis Díaz hopes to shine to help his team win the title again.
Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool made one of the big moves on the European market, with the addition of Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez to their ranks, from Benfica, for 70 million euros.
He also signed Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham for 5.9 million and Scottish winger Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen for 4.9 million.
In the case of casualties, Liverpool lost its star Sadio Mané, who headed to Bayern Munich for 32 million.
Follow the game here:
SPORTS
with Eph
August 06, 2022, 05:30 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Fulham #Liverpool #live #follow #Luis #Díaz #Premier #League
Leave a Reply