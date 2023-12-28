Arsenal will have to close the year in the city of London but far from their stadium. It will be an important match for Mikel Arteta's men who will try to win this match and say goodbye to 2023 in the best possible way to continue in the fight for first place in the Premier League table.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information ahead of the match between Fulham and Arsenal:
In which stadium is Fulham vs Arsenal played?
City: London, United Kingdom
Stadium: Craven Cottage
Date: Sunday, December 31
Time: 15:00 in Spain, 08:00 in Mexico, 11:00 in Argentina
Referee: Not available
How can you watch Fulham vs Arsenal on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
How can you watch Fulham vs Arsenal on television in Argentina?
Television channel:ESPN
How can you watch Fulham vs Arsenal on television in Mexico?
Television channel:ESPN
Live stream:Star+
How can you watch Fulham vs Arsenal on television in the United States?
Television channel:ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bournemouth
|
3-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
0-2D
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
1 (6-7) 1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Newcastle
|
3-0 D
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
5-0V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liverpool
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
PSV
|
1-1E
|
UCL
|
Aston Villa
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Luton Town
|
3-4V
|
Premier League
The locals will not be able to count on a series of players: Raúl Jiménez will not be able to be there due to suspension, nor will Francois. Some players like Tim Ream, Willian or Adama Traoré are doubtful for this match against Arsenal.
For Arsenal, neither Thomas Partey will be unavailable due to a muscle injury nor Jurriën Timber due to a torn cruciate ligament. Fábio Vieira will also not be there, who suffers from pubic problems. Tomiyasu won't be there either.
Fulham:Leno; Antonee Robinson, Basey, Adarabioyo, Kenny Tete; Alex Iwobi, Tom Cairney, Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Bobby Reid; Rodrigo Muniz
Arsenal: David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Declan Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Gabriel Jesus
Fulham 1-3 Arsenal
