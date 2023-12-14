London (dpa)

German Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until at least the summer of 2027.

The English club revealed in an official statement that the contract includes the option to extend for an additional year. British news agency PA Media reported that Leno, 31, joined Fulham from Arsenal in 2022, and did not miss a single match with the team, helping his club finish the season in the top ten for the first time in more than a decade.

Leno said on his club's website, “I learned about the offer submitted by the club during the recent international matches calendar, and it did not take long to reach the decision, because all parties felt comfortable.”

He added, “I also confirmed that I want to stay here for a longer period, and I am very happy with the decision, and I am happy with the club’s long-term plans, and I feel that I still have a lot to offer, and I hope to return the favor to the club, its fans, and the team, and we can achieve many successes.”

For his part, Fulham club owner Tony Khan said: “We appreciate the valuable contributions of Bernd Leno since he joined the team, and after leaving with a clean sheet and achieving exceptional victories in the last two matches, we saw that this is the most appropriate time to announce the renewal of his contract.”