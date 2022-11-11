Manchester United will visit Fulham on Sunday, November 13, in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Premier League. It will be the last day before the World Cup in Qatar 22 begins.
Manchester United is fifth in the Premier League with 23 points, just three behind European positions. Those of Ten Hag will seek by all means to win to continue climbing positions in the English championship.
On the other hand, Fulham finds itself with 19 points, just four points behind the Red Devils. They lost their last match against Manchester City by two goals to one.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match.
Location: London
Stadium: Craven Cottage
Start time: 5:30 p.m. in Spain; 10:30 a.m. in Mexico; 12:30 p.m. in Argentina
You can follow the match through DAZN
In Latin America you can follow this meeting of the red devils through ESPN
Where to see the highlights of Fulham vs Manchester United?
You can enjoy from the DAZN YouTube channel the summary of the match
Current form (Last five matches):
Fulham: DEVVE
Man Utd : VDVVV
LATEST NEWS FROM FULHAM
Fulham will receive Manchester United and will try to end the streak of Old Trafford. They will look for the three points to get closer to the European positions. The last game they lost to Manchester City by two goals to one
For this match will not be available: Mitrovic, Reed, Tete, Kebano and Solomon
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENT OF FULHAM
Goalie: leno
defenses: Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson
Midfielders: Wilson, Palhinha, Pereira, Cairney, Willian
Forward: Vinicius
Ten Hag’s men come from making their debut in the EFL Cup against Emery’s Aston Villa with a victory by four goals to two. Their last league game was lost precisely against Aston Villa. In the league they are ranked fifth.
They will miss the next game: Cristiano Ronaldo, Varane, Tuanzebe and Sancho.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENT OF MANCHESTER UNITED
Goalie: David De Gea
defenses: Malacia, Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Shaw
Midfielders: Rashford, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Eriksen and Garnacho
Forward: martial
Fulham 1 – 2 Man Utd
RELATED LINKS
Latest news from Manchester United
#Fulham #Manchester #United #watch #match #streaming #team #news
Leave a Reply